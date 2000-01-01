

Lots of Shannon Elementary kids dressed in their best cowboy/cowgirl attire on Thursday. Kneeling in front are Koen Kurth, Kenzie Jones, Fiona McGuire, Lynk Smith, Quinn Strand, and Andrew Cuesta. Standing in back are Kaleb Toenjes, Landon Iben, Brycen Wennekamp, Michael Eilers, Brynlee Cleeton, Harper Rudolph, Elora Rance, Kennick Vacricek, Mallory Dwight, and Finley Porter.



When reading “Mr. Brown Can Moo, Can You?” on Thursday, students at Carpenter dressed up as farmers, cowboys, and cowgirls. From left are Zoey Bowser, Adley Rahe, Daniel Redell, Marjorie Scott, and Grady Haas.



Shannon students demonstrated their future career choices, too. From left are Nikki Leytem as a veterinarian, Cody Rahe as a construction worker, Hailey Ritze as a veterinarian, Abigael Patnode as a doctor, Hudson Chapman as a construction worker, Isley Jacobs as a “hair cutter,” Kole Claussen as a racecar driver, Graham Hunt as a cowboy, Ahnalynn Rave as a makeup artist, Maite Nunez-Moncada as a veterinarian, and Marleigh Manternach as a doctor.



Wednesday was future career day as students read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.” From left are Carpenter students Wyatt Wilson as a paleontologist, Isaac Hovey as a construction worker, Olivia Gray as an FBI agent, Sophia Moine as a pediatrician, and Malin Phelps as a veterinarian. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Shannon kids show off their comfortable PJs on Monday for Read Across America Week. Students read “The Sleep Book.” From left are Declan Welsch, Brantley Pestka, Kinsley Simonson, Owen Russell, Everlie Slaght, and Isabella Baxter. (Photo submitted)