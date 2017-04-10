Reade poised for teaching, coaching

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Monticello High School English teacher Darren Reade has always wanted to be a teacher. In his 15th year teaching for the MCSD, Reade said he loves seeing the students develop, mature and transition from their sophomore year through graduation.

Reade teaches English for grades 10th through 12th, meaning English II and III.