REAL ID deadline, May 7

“One thing I think is a little misleading is that May 7 is the point where TSA will start requiring the REAL ID or another form of acceptable ID to fly. I feel a lot of people are thinking they have it before May 7 or they’re not going to be able to get it or to fly. That’s not the case.”

Jones County Treasurer Amy Picray said her office has been busy helping customers get their REAL ID.

If you fly commercially or need access of federal facilities (such as the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids), you’ll need a REAL ID (or another acceptable form of identity) license by May 7.

However, Picray said if you don’t plan to fly until 2026, for example, you can hold off on obtaining your REAL ID.

“If they’re going to be flying until 2026, they can wait until later in the year to come in and get it,” offered Picray. “Or maybe try and sync it up with when your driver’s license is up for renewal because then they don’t have to pay anything extra if they add it when they renew.”

Prior to this year, the federal government has delayed the deadline for the REAL ID at least a couple of times.

“A big part of that had to do with states adopting procedures to implement the process,” explained Picray. “They were all at different levels. Some states were in compliance with issuing them and some weren’t. Just to try and make sure they weren’t leaving a vast amount of people not eligible to fly because their state was not in compliance yet.”

So what is the difference between the REAL ID and a driver’s license or ID card? For one, the REAL ID contains the gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

In terms of security and identity, the REAL ID “sets the minimum-security standards for driver’s licenses/ID issuance and production.”

Picray further offered that the REAL ID “indicates we’ve authenticated (a person’s) identity.

“For the older generation, there’s no sort of proof as to what they provided along the lines to establish their identity,” she said. “Now with the REAL ID, we know they’ve provided the identification that’s required by federal law and we also have evidence of it, because we scan all that in. Previously, kids came in and they got their permit with just their birth certificate. They didn’t necessarily have to give us their Social Security card; they didn’t have to prove their residency.”

When applying for your REAL ID, there are three documents you’ll need to bring with you:

• Proof of identity. This can be your U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, and Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) if you are a non-U.S. citizen.

“Sometimes people will bring in birth certificates that are issued by the hospital. Those are the ones, a lot of times, that have the footprints,” said Picray. “Typically that’s a dead giveaway for us that it’s not one we can use. Those are kind of a ‘token’ birth certificate that the hospital gives out; it’s not an official birth record.

“For a while we were seeing notices of birth registrations issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce,” she continued. “Those aren’t considered official birth records either. But we haven’t seen those in a really long time.”

• Proof of Social Security number. This can be your Social Security card, W-2 Form, or a pay stub or paycheck from your place of employment.

“We need to verify their Social Security number,” Picray said. “That is something that’s actually gotten a little more relaxed. If they can’t find their Social Security card or a document that shows the full number, there is an affidavit they can fill out as long as they know the number and we can run a check with the Social Security Administration and verify that it’s OK.”

• Proof of residency. This can be the deed to your house, mortgage statement, lease agreement, utility statement, or bank statement.

“It is residential address, not mailing address,” stipulated Picray. “So if you have a P.O. Box, you have to find a way to prove where you reside.”

While it may take 10 to 15 minutes to apply for your REAL ID in the Treasurer’s Office, it could take 14 to 21 days, typically, to receive it in the mail. The Treasurer’s Office will give you the 30-day credential when you leave, which is the paper version of your driver’s license. Picray pointed out, though, that if you only have the 30-day credential and you plan to fly on or after May 7, the paper version will not suffice.

Picray shared that Iowans and those patronizing the Jones County Treasurer’s Office are doing good when it comes to obtaining their REAL ID.

“Interestingly enough, nearly 75 percent of all Iowa driver’s licenses and IDs are REAL ID-compliant. In Jones County, by what we’ve issued, not just residents, 81.26 percent of what we’ve issued is a REAL ID.”

If you’re driver’s license is not up for renewal and you want to upgrade to the REAL ID, the cost is $10. If you don’t reside in Jones County, the cost is $20 with the convenience fee.

“I would recommend if people are coming in for a renewal, just add it (the REAL ID),” urged Picray. “Then you have it; it’s done with and it’s not going to cost them anything extra because they’re doing it at renewal time.”

You can’t obtain the REAL ID online; that has to be done in-person. If you call the Treasurer’s Office to schedule an appointment, they will review the documents needed before you show up in-person.

With first-time drivers, those getting their driver’s license for the first time, they automatically get their REAL ID; there is no other option. This is also the same for first-time residents to the State of Iowa.