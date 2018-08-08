Recker crowned 2018 GJCF Queen

All hail the 2018 Great Jones County Fair Queen!

On Tuesday, July 17, the fair kicked off by the crowning of the 2018 GJCF Queen, Marissa Recker.

“I was just so excited. I thought, ‘Wow, this is going to be the craziest fair week that I’ve ever had,’” Recker recalled when they announced her name.

Her journey began when a few of the past fair queens reached out to her in hopes she’d run for fair queen. Recker said she knows some of the former queens and looks up to them.