Record setter

Mountain climber Jen Loeb of Marengo, Iowa, spoke at the Monticello library on Jan. 31 about her mission to climb all seven peaks. Roughly 30 people came to hear from Loeb. As of late December, she made a name for herself as the only female Iowan to climb the seven summits. Her last journey was in December in Antarctica. Loeb got into the sport in 2010. Despite being raised on a farm in Jesup, Loeb said dreams are different for everyone. Her dream was to climb mountains. The seven summits are known as the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. She started with Mount Everest in 2016, which took her two months to climb. “You have to take your time because of the altitude changes,” she said. “You have to allow your body to acclimate properly and it takes time.” In climbing Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Loeb said it was a 17-hour day just trying to reach the summit. “There’s a reason why people don’t make it,” she said of the harsh conditions. Loeb had three people on her climbing team, and all three reached the final summit together. Loeb works full-time at General Mills in Cedar Rapids. She said it was a difficult decision to make regarding her climbing career because it is not a cheap sport and it could cost you your life. Her final journey came at a cost of $65,000. “What swayed me was the idea that if I didn’t go, I’d always wonder if I could have made it (to the top),” she shared. “At the end of the day, I was the only person who could make that decision for myself.” Loeb does all of her climbs without the use of financial sponsors. (Photos by Kim Brooks)