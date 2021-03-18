Reflecting on a year of COVID-19

Back in April 2020, the Express reached out to Ray and Stacy (Mollenhauer) Eiben who reside in Edgewater, Fla., regarding how COVID-19 was impacting their lives. Both are graduates of Monticello High School, and have resided in Florida since 2015.

At the time, a month or so into the pandemic both were still working.

From early April through mid-May, Ray was furloughed from his job in Orlando.

Tourist sites were also shut down, and the tourism business in Florida had dramatically slowed down in terms of theme parks, restaurants, and convention centers.

“It seems has though business has picked up slowly,” Ray said in comparison to a year ago. “Tourism fuels our economy. We rely on folks flying in from other states and countries to keep our hotels, restaurants, and theme parks economically stable.

“Many other Orlando companies supply necessary goods to operate,” continued Ray. “It’s a trickle-down effect. Businesses are picking back up, but it will be a slow climb to get where we were pre-COVID.”

When COVID hit, Ray remarked about seeing the empty beaches, which were closed to the public to enforce social distancing. This past weekend, he said they are back to being packed again.

“This past week was bike week in Daytona,” he said. “There was a large number of bikers in the area from all over the country.”

Ray also remarked that the Florida economy needs to see cruise lines to start up again.

In late March, Nancy Eiben, Ray’s mom moved in with the family due to her age and susceptibility to the virus. While Ray was furloughed from work, he took the time to build her a small home on their property.

“It has worked wonderful for her to be nearby and still have her own four walls,” he said.

Nancy has been fully vaccinated, having received both COVID shots. Her health likely prompted the quick timing on receiving the vaccine.

“She went through cancer surgery, chemo, and radiation in 2020,” shared Ray. “She has no negative effects from the vaccine.”

Like many school-age children across the country, Ray’s step-son, Brennan Ericson, was out of school for several weeks during the last school year. In the fall, Brennan returned to in-person learning for his senior year of high school.

In early 2020, the national media painted a picture of Florida in a negative light, with packed beaches and no one following the CDC guidelines. Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, was also depicted as violating the rules set forth by the federal government. Ray said his family has been a supporter of DeSantis and his decisions from the start.

“The national media is very one-sided and spin every story way too much towards the liberal point of view,” he said. “The national media tends to broadcast only negative stories when it comes to social distancing. I can assure you that the vast majority of businesses here in Florida required masks and social distancing during the most critical times (of the pandemic). I, for one, applaud our state’s handling of COVID-19.”

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, the Eiben family remained in contact with family and close friends in Iowa. They even paid a few visits to the Midwest during the past year.

“The pandemic was handled very similarly in Iowa versus how it has been handled here in Florida,” remarked Ray.