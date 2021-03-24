Reflecting on a year of COVID-19

In May 2020, the Express spoke with former Monticello resident Jordyn Cigrand, a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Cigrand was working in the oncology/neurology unit when she volunteered to transfer to the hospital’s COVID-19 unit. She spent several weeks working in the COVID unit until it closed down in mid-May.

“It feels like a lifetime ago,” Cigrand said.

A year later, Cigrand said UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids, of which St. Luke’s is a part of, still sees about 10 COVID-19 patients a day.

“The majority are on the dedicated pulmonary unit and very little-to-none are now in the ICU,” she shared, adding that none of the patients are on ventilators anymore.

“We learned a lot during the first surge, as did most hospitals in America, of how to care for COVID and keep patients out of the ICU and off ventilators,” added Cigrand.

When the COVID unit closed due to low numbers, those patients were transferred to the Pulmonary Specialty Unit at St. Luke’s. However, in the fall, they saw another surge of COVID patients when case numbers were on the rise.

“At one point during that time there were three units in the hospital that were caring for COVID patients, and the overflow of those specialty units who were not there due to COVID were put on other floors to try and accommodate the surge of patients who were coming in at that time,” recalled Cigrand. “There was always a plan to handle the surges and the declines.”

Now that she’s returned to her “home” unit in oncology/neurology, Cigrand said it feels like any other day at work. Her goal is and continues to be providing patient care.

With COVID cases still popping up, visitor restrictions remain in place at St. Luke’s, including limited hours. Cigrand said those families coping with end-of-life situations are granted special accommodations.

When caring for COVID patients, medical staff continue to wear proper PPE, which is still recommended by the CDC.

“We are still following universal masking, social distancing, and employee health screenings every day,” Cigrand said.

Thankfully, Cigrand herself never contracted the virus.

Another milestone in Cigrand’s life was getting engaged in March 2020, just as the pandemic was beginning in Iowa. The couple have decided to hold off on their wedding until late 2022.

“COVID was a factor in that, but I also wanted to finish up by BSN (bachelor of science in nursing) before I really started planning (the wedding),” shared Cigrand.

She said her parents, step-parents, and future in-laws have all been great help in the initial planning.

Throughout 2020, many were forced to hunker down, especially in the fall, impacting families’ holiday plans. For Cigrand, it really hit her around Thanksgiving.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of people,” she said. “It was a very difficult decision not to see either of my parents for Thanksgiving, as I am very close with my mom and dad, and it took a big mental toll on me and them as well.”

She said with her dad living out of state, they don’t see one another much as it is; the pandemic didn’t help.

“My parents have always been my biggest supporters and they both respected the decision of not having Thanksgiving this past year,” continued Cigrand.

It also didn’t help that the hospital was busy at this time, yet again, with an increase in cases.

“I was working a lot of hours and did not want to risk potentially exposing them to anything or being exposed to anything.”

Once Christmas rolled around, Cigrand was happily reunited with her immediate family.

Like many frontline medical workers across the country, Cigrand is fully vaccinated. She said receiving both doses was a proud moment for her.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic,” she reminds everyone. “Although it is not over, I feel like that was a big step towards getting back to ‘normal.’

“There are still people out there on the frontlines fighting,” continued Cigrand. “There are still people working long, exhausting hours in layers of PPE, sitting by their patients in place of their families who cannot be there.

“To everyone, not just healthcare workers, working on the frontlines, you are rising up in the darkest moments and there are just no words to show how much you are appreciated,” praised Cigrand.

She ended with this quote: “All crises create heroes, those who run toward a disaster while the rest run away.”

“Thank you for not running away.”