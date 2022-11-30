REM Electric expands inventory with smokers and grills

REM Electric in Monticello added a new product to their lines of kitchen appliances, washers/dryers, and TVs.

Owner Jared Lasley is excited to tell people about Broil King’s grills and smokers and all of the accessories that go along with it!

“Products like these aren’t stocked at big box stores,” Lasley noted. “These are mid-to-high-end. I wanted to diversify into something in addition to appliances and TVs.”

It was try-before-you-buy that attracted Lasley to Broil King.

“That’s how I decided on the brand,” he shared. “I bought two units to test, and I’ve been using them a lot the last couple of months.”

Lasley even loaned one the grills to a local business for a charity event.

Walking into REM Electric right now, the line-up of grills and smokers makes it feel like summertime. There is also a wall of accessories.

“Not every brand has an extensive line of accessories,” said Lasley.

Broil King sells seven different series of grills and five different series of smokers. Each varies based on features and one’s budget. Lasley relates the different lines of products to buying a new car. If you want certain bells and whistles, the price varies.

So what led REM to dive into the outdoor grill and smoker industry?

“The outdoor living market segment is very popular right now,” Lasley noted. “It was especially popular during the pandemic (when people were spending a lot of time outside). A large crop of these products were sold during the pandemic.”

People are getting into the homemade barbeque recipes and grilling techniques. Lasley said that sub-culture are diehards when it comes to their craft. Most continue to cook outside year-round, long after many people have put their grills away for the year.

“Barbeque competitions are gaining popularity,” he said. “And when people are trying complicated recipes at home, they don’t want an off-the-shelf way of doing it.”

Broil King sells North American-made units with manufacturing plants in Canada and the U.S.

“They source the bulk of their components and parts from Indiana.”

They also offer a much longer warranty than most brands, which is also what attracted Lasley to the company.

“I like their full lines of gas, charcoal, and pellet smokers and grills,” he said. “Models are available in LP or natural gas. There is something for every budget.”

Right now, REM sells just the LP, charcoal, and pellet product lines, with more on order. Natural gas and built-in units are also available for order.

With most specialized grill and accessory dealers being located in Cedar Rapids and the Quad Cities, Lasley wanted to bring the Broil King brand to the area.

“This is a higher-end product. The market here is underserved by stores that handle this type of product line, and I saw this as an opportunity,” he said. “I may expand into other brands and accessories down the road.”

In 2023, Lasley hopes to offer special grilling demonstrations.

REM Electric is currently offering special holiday and pre-season deals on all Broil King products.

“Keep an eye on our website (remelectriconline.com) and Facebook page for updates,” offered Lasley.

REM is located at 324 E. First St.