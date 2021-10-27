Reports include possible changes

Changes to how grades and other information are disseminated to the public are under consideration within the Monticello Community School District.

These were among the items reported to the Monticello School Board during its regular meeting Oct. 25 in the Administrative Board Room.

Curriculum director Robyn Ponder said one of the ideas looked at is changing away from PowerSchool to report Standards Referenced Reporting information at the high school level.

“We’re investigating if there’s a better way to report to parents and families,” Ponder said.

Ponder stressed that the discussion is in the beginning stages. She also acknowledged that changing away from PowerSchool would affect a lot of areas within the district. Secretaries would be affected, as would food service, and the registration method would undergo an overhaul as well.

“There are so many pieces to it,” Ponder said. “Just because I think it would be great for (reporting) standards, doesn’t mean it would work for everybody else. That’s what we’re going to talk about.”

Another change that was discussed, however, definitely is going to happen.

“Starting next year we have to offer a computer science course at our high school,” Ponder said, “So we had three teachers go through the training last summer so we would be prepared for that.”

These topics are under the umbrella of Teaching and Learning in the district’s Strategic Operating Plan. Also on Monday, Superintendent Brian Jaeger reported on items in other categories of the plan, Facilities, and Communication.

Under Communication, Jaeger said the district is on a continuous cycle of updating its website. He also said the district office is experimenting with a new look for the district’s monthly newsletter.

In other board business:

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the following appointments:

Amanda Gomez as health associate, Jason Jamison as special education child specific associate at Carpenter School, and Jason Feldmann as volunteer high school wrestling coach.

• The board approved the list of 16 students who requested early graduation. The students will have completed their high school degree requirements at the end of the semester, which is Jan. 11, 2022.

• The board voted for Deb Bowman to serve as Grant Wood AEA 10 board member.

• The board approved the Proclamation for American Education Week, Nov. 15-19.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the 2021-22 student support organizations.

• The board urged citizens to vote in the Nov. 2 school board election, which also includes the question of whether or not to approve an updated Revenue Purpose Statement.