Resident complains about Sycamore St. project issues

Kevin Kurth, a resident along N. Maple Street in Monticello, spoke up during the Monticello City Council’s open forum at their Aug. 3 meeting regarding issues with the newly completed N. Sycamore Street Reconstruction Project.

Kurth said he did the technical work for the city concerning the water line repairs, and questioned why the contractor chose to splice the line as part of the extension of the project along Seventh Street. He said he’s been experiencing water leaks, and was told the issues were his problem, not the city’s.

“I’m not happy with it,” and Kurth. “But the biggest issue is that it (the water line) was bedded in rock versus sand.” He said the rock would cause vibrations on the water lines.

Council member Dave Goedken said if the line were bedded in gravel, it would be cause for “tremendous concern.”

Public Works Director Nick Kahler clarified that it was backfilled with washed rock, which is how the lines have been installed for years.

“We’ve had no issues with the rock vibrating (against the lines),” Kahler said.

This isn’t the first time the council and the city have dealt with the heard complaints about the N. Sycamore Street Project.

“We’ve never had trouble like this with a project before,” voiced Goedken. “We’ve had to make five different repairs and we haven’t even reached the anniversary of the project yet.”

City Administrator Doug Herman said any issues along the scope of the Sycamore Street Project are not the responsibility of the homeowners, but the city’s. Furthermore, he said the city’s performance bond with the contractor, Horsfield, is good for four years after the project.

“It’s 100 percent on the contractor,” Herman said.

AJ Barry with Snyder & Associates, who had oversight on the propject, said they were aware of only a couple of line leaks, not a handful as reported.

“Those were issues with the curb stop versus the service line,” clarified Barry.

Goedken said he was made aware of leaks due to holes in the copper pipes.

“Did defective pieces of copper pipe get used?” he asked.

Barry said he would have to check on the specifics concerning the recent repairs of the water lines.

Herman said Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden met with the project engineer and contractor on several occasions. Local contractor White Hawk Plumbing & Heating was called in for some of the repairs with Horsfield footing the bill.

“If this is a brand new line,” said Kurth, “not even a year old, it should not have to be replaced.”

He said even after the four-year bond agreement, should his line need attention again, he would come to the city for answers.

“We’ve had multiple issues on this project,” noted Mayor Brian Wolken. “They’ve been unforeseen and unfortunate.”

Kurth said it’s the responsibility of the contractor to fix the problems, not individual homeowners or the city.

“They should come back and fix it and not get any other bids in town. They need to stand behind their work,” urged Kurth.

“I agree, and we can’t allow this to go on,” commented Council member Gary Feldmann.

“I would not pay my water bill if I lived there,” added Goedken.

Kurth said he watched Horsfield install the line on Seventh Street, and witnessed issues hitting the sewer lines a couple of times.

“They were hired to do a job,” he said. “They better know what they were doing or had supervision.”

Herman said the city would get in touch with the project engineer and set up a meet with the contractor.

“We have a lot of questions and comments that go with the quality of the job,” he said.

In other city business:

• Mayor Wolken read a proclamation from Gov. Reynolds proclaiming Aug. 16-22 as “Water and Wastewater Workers of Iowa Week.”

“This week is set aside for cities and towns to honor those workers in the water and waste water industry for their daily environmental work in keeping Iowans and the Iowa environment safe and healthy.”

• The council approved the final report generated from the city’s goal-setting workshop on July 20.

• The council approved a bid from B&J Hauling & Excavation for $5,912.50 for work on the Northridge Retention Ditch.

The work entails tree stump removal, repairing the tile, and cleaning and shaping of the ditch.

Herman has verbal easement agreements from four of the six property owners affected. He did not see an issue getting agreements from the remaining two.

Public Works would assist in cutting down the trees.

• The council entered into a closed session pertaining to the potential purchase of real estate by the city. The closed session was a request from a city resident.

• Goedken questioned whose responsibility it was to maintain the landscape in and around the Aquatic Center, noting some issues. He said if it’s Parks and Rec’s job, it needs to be properly maintained.

Council member Chris Lux said perhaps Parks and Rec employees weren’t made aware of these additional job duties.

“It’s a discussion that was never had,” she said.

Parks and Rec Superintendent Shannon Poe said they were trimming and treating some of the brush and trees around the pool, as well as weeding.