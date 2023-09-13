Resident, mayor express frustrations with fiber install projects

The ongoing installation of fiber internet throughout the City of Monticello prompted some heightened discussion during the Sept. 5 Monticello City Council meeting. (Due to Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, the council met on Tuesday, Sept. 5.)

During the Open Forum, resident Jackie Jacobs expressed her frustration with the ongoing work and how it has impacted her personal property.

"Cascade Communications has done a terrible job tearing up yards all over the city," she said. "Today, they breached through and put a 3-foot tall very horrendous orange pole that they say is necessary to locate the property in case of an outage or trouble. I spoke to a Cascade Communications representative. He said there are going to be over 200 of those all over the city. They seem to be willy-nilly all over the place, not on a certain side of the street. They're very unattractive.

"I think it's disgusting that we don't seem to care more about the beautification of Monticello," continued Jacobs. "I have spent many thousands of dollars trying to beautify my property, and this is very very discouraging."

Mayor Dave Goedken seemed to agree with Jacobs' sentiments.

"It's utterly ridiculous!" he exclaimed. "There is no reason they can't find location wires. It's uncalled for that these (poles) are above the street. Two hundred is hideous. It will look terrible."

Goedken said there have been reports of water/sewer lines being punctured.

Council member Wayne Peach said if that is the case, homeowners need to immediately contact City Hall so city employees get those repaired immediately.

Goedken said furthermore, the fiber companies have their equipment parked on sidewalks all over town, "destroying the sidewalks.

"Who's going to be liable to fix those sidewalks?" he asked rhetorically.

Jacobs said another issue she has is having multiple fiber companies working in town at the same time, doubling the unattractiveness.

"Without warning, they came to bring cable to my house, digging through my landscaping, and drilled through my brick," she added. "That's uncalled for. I didn't sign a contract; I don't have any financial obligation."

"That's just the beginning of a lot issues; we'll get it addressed," offered Goedken.

Ben McDermott, plant manager at Cascade Communications, was present at the council meeting regarding an item already on the agenda, "discussion and possible motion on concrete repair policy for work done in the right of way (#7)." McDermott addressed Jacobs' and Goedken's concerns, though, during the Open Forum.

"If something happens with (services) lines and we know about it, our contractor will cover it," he said. We haven't heard about that yet."

In terms of bringing fiber service to one's home, he said drops are constructed if an owner shows interest in the service.

"We are willing to make it right," he assured Jacobs.

McDermott said by extending the lines above ground, this makes their job much easier during the winter if they need to locate a line.

"It looks terrible," continued Goedken. "And we have issues with the other outfit (Comelec), too. I've received several screaming phone calls on this."

McDermott offered to remove the orange pipes if that's the direction the council wished to take.

"It's not ideal," he admitted. "But as long as we can get access in the winter… If you want them gone, we'll do whatever you want."

Jacobs said the community would be better served if the pipes were "below ground."

Peach asked Jim Tjaden, Water/Wastewater superintendent, how they locate service lines in town.

"It's hard, very hard," admitted Tjaden.

"I realize everyone is trying to do their job, but there are numerous things about this upsetting people," said Goedken.

Brian Wolken, Main Street Monticello director, explained the fiber is "very beneficial" for the community, for both residents and businesses. He reminded the council that when fiber was installed at the fairgrounds five or six years ago, it was quite noticeable, though not to the extent it is now. Now, no one pays attention.

"I encourage you to continue having conversations with the contractors and developers," urged Wolken. "Fiber is desperately needed. This just sounds like a lack of communication."

Once the council made its way through the agenda and onto item number seven, the real reason McDermott was present, Public Works Director Nick Kahler said whatever the council decides regarding street and sidewalk repairs, he would communicate the policy to Comelec as well. (A representative from Comelec was not present at the council meeting.)

McDermott said the concrete they use to patch the roads is suitable for a roadway and comes with a one-year warranty. He said a 2-by-2-foot hole would be sufficient to work in.

"A one-year warranty doesn't cut it," voiced Goedken. "You're drilling holes in brand-new streets."

"Our contractor has been doing this for 20 years," McDermott said of the reputable work.

"We just don't want them (city streets) ruined," said council member Tom Yeoman.

Kahler offered to inspect all holes the companies dig before and after they're filled with concrete. He suggested that pins be placed on all four sides of the holes to further reinforce the concrete patch.

Goedken asked McDermott if they could use epoxy pipes versus steel, especially on S. Cedar Street.

"I'd like to see epoxy because there's no rust and less deterioration," explained Goedken.

The council approved a concrete repair policy concerning the current fiber installation projects.