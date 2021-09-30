Resident questions Compadres project, Hy-Vee site plan approved

During the Open Forum portion of the Sept. 20 Monticello City Council meeting, Monticello resident Dave Schoon questioned the council on plans relating to the former Compadres building on W. First Street.

The city, working with Jones County Economic Development, received a $100,000 Catalyst Grant to restore the former restaurant. This grant also required a $50,000 match from the city, which the council previously approved.

Schoon commented, “I understand the city would not sell (the property) to the owner of The Glass Tap, but an LLC in which the council is a part of.”

Earlier this year, the city advertised for RFPs (requests for proposals) on the property and received two: One from Matt Kumley, owner of The Glass Tap; and one from Creative Concepts Development, in which Council member Tom Yeoman is involved.

Immediately Council member Scott Brighton clarified that the council as a whole is not involved with Creative Concepts Development, but that one council member was.

Yeoman, who was present via Zoom, informed Shcoon that Creative Concepts Development is not an LLC, and it is not required to be an LLC for this venture.

“The question, though,” added Council member Dave Goedken, “has been raised about where we’re at with the grant funding.”

City Administrator Russ Farnum said the building stabilization grant has been “expended” with the exception of the final work remaining on a new roof.

“That can’t be done until the masonry work is done,” Farnum said.

He further explained that the development agreement may or may not include a member of the city council and/or Kumley.

Farnum also reminded the council and the public that the $100,000 grant is all state funds; not city taxpayer dollars.

Yeoman said very little of the Derelict Building Grant has been spent. The city was awarded $150,000.

Both Schoon and Goedken commented that a site plan for the Compadres property would be helpful to have.

“We don’t have anything yet,” said Farnum. “The title hasn’t even been transferred yet.” (Meaning the city still owns the property.)

“Is there a deadline for when we have to spend the money?” asked Council member Brenda Hanken.

“All of the deadlines so far have been met,” said Mayor Brian Wolken. “We received an extension due to COVID because it was hard trying to find a roofer.”

In other city business:

• The council approved the site plan for the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh building at the intersection of E. First Street and N. Main Street.

BR3 Development and Commercial Edge Construction are underway on the new grocery store.

Jeff Ketels with Commercial Edge Construction informed the council that the project is moving along nicely.

“We plan to have it open after the first of the year,” Ketels said. “Everything is going well.”

He did offer that they experienced some water and sewer issues on-site, but contacted Jim Tjaden, Water/Wastewater superintendent, and expected those problems to be resolved within the week.

“Thanks for coming to Monticello and revitalizing our floodplain,” commented Goedken. “You took care of a couple of problems for us.”

The plan complies with city code, with the exception of the number of parking spaces proposed (129), which is less than zoning requires. Land has been set aside for additional parking (38) that could be developed in the future if needed.

• The council approved an Iowa DOT grant for airport improvements related to the taxiway and apron extension.

This project is part of the airport’s capital improvement plan for 2022. The construction cost is estimated at $80,000. The grant would cover 80 percent ($64,000). The local match of $16,000 would come from the airport fund.

Farnum explained the local match is not taxpayer dollars, but revenue generated by the airport.