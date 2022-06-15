Residents, city frustrated with garbage/recycling service

There have been multiple complaints into the city regarding recent service by Republic Services when picking up garbage and recycling in Monticello.

During the June 6 city council meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum addressed those concerns and his communication with the company.

“There have been multiple issues that last few weeks,” he said. “We have had a ton of complaints and the staff has fielded numerous phone calls.”

Farnum said Republic has “failed to deliver acceptable service” to the residents and businesses of the community. With the city’s contract is set to expire in 2024, Farnum has taken these issues to higher-ups within the company.

“And we continue to do so,” added Farnum of ongoing complaints.

“We you seeing the same issues over and over again, or are all of these (complaints) different issues?” asked Council member Candy Langerman.

“There have just been a lot of missed pick-ups,” explained Farnum of people’s containers not getting dumped.

In addition, Republic had a dump truck break down, a driver on vacation, and substitute drivers who didn’t know the routes.

“It’s not acceptable missing half the town and leaving,” added Farnum. “And three weeks later, stuff is still not picked up yet. That’s not the type of service out staff would provide to the community.

In other city business:

• During the Open Forum portion of the council meeting, Bud Coyle addressed the tall grass/weed situation on city-owned property on N. Sycamore Street.

The city took bids to sell the lot, but a development agreement with the contractor has not been finalized yet.

“I spoke with Jacob Oswald to put the property into the mowing rotation,” said Farnum.

• Farnum also reported on a situation that took place at the airport on May 10.

A suspect drove through the gate and attempted to drive through a privately owned hangar, causing damage to the facility.

“The culprit will pay restitution to the airport to repair the gate and hangar and damage to an aircraft,” he said. “We’re going through the insurance process for estimates and to file appropriate charges.”

• The Main Street Iowa committee was formally invited by the state to put together and present their case in-person in Des Moines on July 14.

“That’s a big win for the community,” praised Farnum.

• Mayor Dave Goedken thanked city staff for the work done cleaning up Oakwood Cemetery prior to the Memorial Day holiday.