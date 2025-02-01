Residents raise questions, concerns at five-year road hearing

The annual Secondary Roads Five Year Road Construction Program public hearing took place on Dec. 23.

A few county residents were present to offer comments or ask questions of the proposed projects on the five-year schedule, spanning Fiscal Year 2026 (accomplishment year) through Fiscal Year 2030 (priority year four).

(The Monticello Express has published the proposed five-year program in our Dec. 4 and Dec. 12 issues for reference.)

“The program includes project accomplishment lists for the next fiscal year and a priority list for the succeeding four fiscal years based on construction funds estimated to be available,” explained County Engineer Derek Snead. “We haven’t always necessarily followed that to a ‘T.’ The construction projects that are listed within this program are estimated to be to be constructed with the funds that are available to us.”

He said years ago, the program included 50 to 60 road and bridge projects throughout the county, not very realistic.

“It was not a program that we would never estimate to be possible,” continued Snead. “This one, however, is. It’s pretty tight a couple of different years based on the funding that we project to have. But we think we can do this.

“We've got lots and lots of miles of paving and a couple of big bridges,” added Snead. “We're proposing $20 million in the next five years. We do not get allocated $20 million in the next five years.”

He warned the board and the public that they might add one additional project to the list, another posted bridge, depending on the re-evaluations of all of the bridges in the county.

The county’s fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30. Projects on the Fiscal Year 2026 schedule won’t start until after July 1, 2025.

“But we do have one project we plan to let in the next couple of months,” noted Snead. “X-31 is a box culvert replacement project. We’ve gotten through the majority of project development for that project. The next step is to grab some right of way and have a letting. It might be a summertime project.”

While the Landis Road Bridge replacement project is slated for FY 2026, Snead said that is up in the air depending on other counties.

Six different counties, including Jones, worked together on a federal BIP (Bridge Investment Program) grant application. This fall, it was announced that the grant was successful, awarding roughly $55 million to the group of counties.

“The main reason for the uncertainty is we can’t let any of them until all six of them are completely ready to go,” Snead explained of each of the counties involved. “Ours will be ready very shortly. We anticipate some time in FY26 for a letting. We have the ability, though, if one of those counties does not get their project done, the way the federal grant is stipulated, we have the ability to push that back.”

A PCC overlay project on County Road E-29, from Highway 38 to Highway 136, is scheduled for FY29. Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked about the possibility of widening the roadway, too.

Snead said they plan to pave 22 feet in width, as well as adding a safety edge, which would equal 24 feet in width. He said the road is pretty straight, and there isn’t much of a history of accidents, which does not make it a likely candidate for widening the surface.

“We do have a good amount of shoulder width out there. I would probably not propose any additional paving,” offered Snead.

Wanda and Terry Tuetken reside on Ridge Road/County Road E-28. A PCC overlay on E-28 is schedule for FY 27.

Wanda asked when the project would begin because they were told they would need to relocate their well due to the proposed realignment of the roadway.

“I need to know when we need to have a well guy there and when you’re going to pay for it,” she said.

Snead said right of way negotiations would begin next year, sometime over the summer.

“There will be no construction next year on the road project whatsoever,” he said of the physical project.

“That will give you time in the winter months of ‘25 and ’26 to get your well moved,” offered Assistant Engineer Todd Postel.

Wanda asked if the county had any data on accidents on E-28. Snead said they have a lot of information on that, which is what prompted the need for the project. He said E-28 has had both fatal and injury-related accidents over the years due to certain design elements of the roadway. He said it’s narrow and there are sharp curves, making for poor line-of-sight and blind spots. Not to mention, there is a lot of heavy truck traffic on the road, too.

Wanda said making the road straighter will invite the traffic to travel even faster than they do now.

“People drive what they’re comfortable driving,” offered Snead. “However, if you straighten it out, that doesn’t mean that they go 90 mph. The relative speed that you go on a straight stretch of road doesn’t necessarily correlate exactly with making a road safer.”

He said by mitigating some of the dangerous road features, it’ll make it safer for everyone.

“Those trucks are still going to be there; we need to make our roadway wider. That’s what we’re proposing to do,” he said.

Wanda said if the county knew it was going to do a major road project on E-28, they wouldn’t have built a new house on the property six years ago. The Tuetkens said straightening out the curve near their property brings to roadway closer to their home.

Snead said E-28 has been on the road program for several years now.

“It’s an impact, no doubt. We wish we didn’t have to impact anybody,” he said.

Wanda asked if their compensation would change based on the age of their well.

“Every landowner is owed just compensation,” Snead said. “We hire an appraiser and they take care of the compensation.”

Jim Carlson, who lives on Lead Mine Road, asked if the county has plans to improve Landis Road with the new bridge.

“I think there’s 12 to 13 households on that road,” said Carlson. “Basically, that road has never been graded or widened out; there are no ditches. It just makes good sense if we’ve got a good bridge to have a good road too.”

Snead said they would look at adding the road once the bridge project is complete and they have an idea of traffic count.

“We get the bridge in place and see what does develop as far as traffic,” offered Snead. “We make that connection and then put the (road) project on the program.”

He agreed with Carlson, though, that Landis is a narrow road and in need of some grading.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if they could hold off on some bridge projects, and add some paving projects to the program instead.

“Would it be better to knock some smaller paving projects out instead of just doing them as maintenance projects?” he asked. “Moving one of these small box culvert projects into the next year; have a paver come in and knock them all out and be done.”

Snead said his department has been looking to several roads in needs of paving: Riverview Road, River Road, Shaw Road, Buffalo Road, Violet Road, and Stone Bridge Road.

“When you start to think about them, unfortunately there is a lot more than you think of off the top of your head,” he said of paved roads in need of attention.

He said it’d be up the supervisors which projects are kept on the program or not, as well as funding.

“We could get rid of another posted bridge. It's whatever we want to set aside,” he said.

“The amount of people this paving would affect would probably be more than a box culvert,” said Schlarmann.

Snead suggested holding off a month or so on approving the five-year program until everyone has a better idea on funding and the county budget.

The board did not take any action.