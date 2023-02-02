Residents urged to continue alternate-side parking in winter

During the Open Forum portion of the Jan. 23 Monticello City Council meeting, resident Bud Coyle questioned why the city wasn't clearing snow in the Cedar Street lot, and why some cars are allowed to remain on the street.

Police Chief Britt Smith said the police department does enforce alternate side parking during the winter. Smith pointed to the abundance of vehicles parked on both sides of the street in the 100 block of N. Sycamore Street.

"That's been an issue for a number of years," he said of not having enough alternate parking spots for all of the residents in that area. "They're opting to stay where they're at versus using the city lot on Cedar Street."

Smith said the police do issue $25 parking citations and enforces the parking laws during the winter and during snow emergencies.

"We don't do it every night of the week," he added of the November through March parking rules. "Our enforcement could certainly be more proactive."

Smith said it does take several days to move those vehicles that are not in compliance.

"For the most part," he concluded, "overall, people do a decent job of alternate parking."

In other city business:

• The council approved the wages for the Monticello Aquatic Center staff.

The pool manager will be paid $15 an hour. The lifeguards will be paid $12 an hour, up from $10 last season. The pool assistants will be paid $10 an hour, an increase from $8. WSIs (Water Safety Instructors) will also receive an additional $1 an hour on top of their hourly rate during swimming lessons. WSIs receive 70 percent of the registration fee for each private lesson.

Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald said he wants to remain competitive to keep an appropriate number of people on staff for the summer.

"By no means is our facility self-supporting," commented Mayor Dave Goedken. "Will our rates change to accommodate (the rise in wages)?"

Oswald said the Park Board is looking at increasing the cost to rent their facilities, as well as activity fees.

• The council approved the transfer of property (ownership) via a quit claim deed for the former Compadres building, located at 103 W. First St. The property is being transferred to Matt Kumley dba Glass Tap LLC.

The transfer was needed as renovations to the building have been completed.