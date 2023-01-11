Results presented from five years of water monitoring

It has been five years (2019-2023) since officials and volunteers with the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority (WMA) have started taking samples and monitoring the river and its tributaries. During their Oct. 24 board of directors meeting at the Eagles Club in Monticello, the group shared the average results over the past five years and plans for future changes to the monitoring process.

WMA volunteer Lynette Seigley reviewed the data with those present.

For some background, the WMA began monitoring the river in 2019. Samples are taken three times a year: May, June, and August.

In the beginning, they were monitoring 34 sites throughout the watershed.

“Those were located near the outlets of the major sub-watersheds,” noted Seigley. “Because the Maquoketa River watershed is so large, we wanted to break it down into smaller, sub-watersheds to be able to compare water quality among those sites.”

In 2020, two additional sites were added upstream and downstream of a wetland in Manchester.

In 2021, nine more monitoring sites were added on the North Fork of the river, as well as seven sites around Lake Delhi.

“Lake Delhi was interested in having sites on the lake,” said Seigley. “Since 2021, the same 45 sites have been monitored.”

The monitoring process tests the water for the following:

• Turbidity

• Chloride

• Sulfate

• Dissolved reactive phosphorus

• Nitrogen

• E. coli bacteria

“Because we’re only monitoring three times a year, we really cannot detect trends,” prefaced Seigley. “The frequency of monitoring is not often enough. So, we’re just really looking at special differences among the sites throughout the watershed.”

Throughout the past five years, she said at times, monitoring samples have been taken during higher flow water conditions. This year, though, was an exception.

“As everyone knows, this year has been a very dry year. Our last two sampling events in June and August were under very low conditions. In fact, in August, there were four sites that were too dry where we had stagnant water that we couldn’t sample because it was just too low.”

With the data presented, Seigley clarified that the Lake Delhi sites have only been monitored for three years, not five like the overall watershed.

Turbidity measures water clarity. Rainfall is just one of the factors that affects turbidity.

“So if it’s dry, we generally expect lower turbidity levels,” said Seigley.

The lower portion of the watershed generally produced higher levels of turbidity than others.

Chloride is a component of salt. Seigley explained chloride levels tend to be lower in the summer months because there are no salt applications on the roadways like you see in the winter months.

“The North Fork of the Maquoketa River is where we tended to see higher chloride concentrations occurring. But the levels are low compared to what we’re seeing in streams statewide.”

Sulfate is naturally occurring in water.

“Higher levels tend to occur in northwest Iowa streams,” said Seigley. “That has to do with the types of soils and geologic materials present there.”

The upper portion of the North Fork of the Maquoketa River had some higher levels of sulfate, as well as a few sub-watersheds in the lower portion.

Phosphorous concentrations can negatively impact water quality, especially if you have elevated levels.

“It can cause increased alga production. As the algae die, bacteria start to break down and that results in lower oxygen levels.”

Higher levels of phosphorous occur in the upper portion of the North Fork.

Nitrate levels vary throughout the watershed during the year. Higher levels are detected in late spring and early summer.

“That has to do with when it’s being applied to the land as fertilizer. Nitrate is water soluble so when we have a rainfall event, nitrate tends to spike in late spring and early summer when we have those rain events,” Seigley explained. “And then it declines later in the year.”

Higher nitrate levels are seen in the support portion of both the North and South Fork of the river.

Someone asked Seigley if they’ve ever ran an analysis “to see where hog farmers are to pinpoint some of those areas to see if that contributes to it, just by location.” She said they have not done studies of the watershed in terms of land use and the location of animal units.

E. coli in water is an indication of a source of human or animal waste.

“It does not identify the type of organism that it’s coming from; just that it’s a warm-blooded organism,” said Seigley.

While levels can vary, Seigley said field tiles and drains can carry E. coli into the streams that feed into the Maquoketa.

Throughout the watershed, she said there “is not a consistent pattern of E. coli levels.”

The Iowa DNR monitors 60 streams statewide on a monthly basis. So when you compare the Maquoketa watershed with water sources throughout the state…

• Turbidity levels for the Maquoketa sites were lower than streams statewide.

• Chloride levels were comparable.

• Sulfate was a bit lower in the Maquoketa, but not by much compared to statewide.

• Phosphorus levels in the Maquoketa were much higher than the state.

“That a pattern we’ve seen every year,” noted Seigley.

• Nitrate levels also are higher in the Maquoketa.

• E. coli levels, like phosphorous and nitrate, are also quite a bit higher in the Maquoketa verses statewide.

In terms of monitoring the watershed after these first five years, Erin Erickson, watershed coordinator, said they want to start researching trends within the water.

“We have some sites we can monitor monthly to see those trends,” Erickson offered. “But without our volunteers, this whole program would not exist.”

The question was asked of the WMA how they plan to address the higher levels of various components within the watershed. Erickson said once they can start seeing trends, then they can focus on certain areas of the watershed more than others. She said statewide initiatives, such as water quality, will the come into play.

For more on the Maquoketa River WMA, visit their Facebook page or limestonebluffsrcd.org/maquoketariverwma.