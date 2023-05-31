Reuter becomes Eagle Scout, a family tradition

A week before his 18th birthday, recent Monticello High School graduate Zach Reuter submitted all of the paperwork needed to complete his Eagle Scout project.

“You have to get all of the paperwork done before you turn 18,” he said.

With that task completed, Reuter had his Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout on April 13.

Reuter now carries on a family tradition of Eagle Scouts; his older brother, Mason, became an Eagle Scout in 2017.

“I knew before Mason got his (Eagle Scout Award) that I was going get mine,” Reuter said. “I got there in the end.”

Reuter started the physical work for his Eagle Scout project in early May 2022. That spring, he sought donations from the community, needing to raise $800.

His project entailed working with the Stadtmueller family to replace all of the flagpole bases along N. Cedar Street. He replaced them with PVC pipe, cement, and nuts and bolts to keep them secured in the ground.

At the time, Reuter’s goal was to complete the work before Memorial Day 2022; he reached that goal.

In the end, Reuter raised just over $1,000. He donated the remaining funds to the Stadtmuellers to help with replacing poles and American Flags when needed.

“I got bigger discounts in the materials than I thought I would,” Reuter said.

He used Spahn & Rose Lumber Company and Scout volunteer Matt Lorenzen when it came to the materials.

Reuter said using the nut and bolt allowed the cement to have something to “grab on to” versus just the slick edges of the PVC material. Also, this allows all of the poles to have something to sit on so all of the flags are at the same height.

A year ago, Reuter initially thought he’d only have to replace 116 flagpole bases; he ended up replacing and adding a total of 204.

“We added extras (holes) at the end to extend the flags to St. Matthew Lutheran Church and by Freese Motors,” he said. “And we also found some gaps along the way.”

Reuter really didn’t have any issues when it came to installing new pole bases. Some of the holes had rocks or weed growing inside that had to be cleaned out first.

“Nothing too challenging,” he said.

Since completing the physical work associated with his Eagle Scout project, Reuter had volunteered and helped the Stadtmueller family put up the flags a couple of times.

“It typically takes three to four hours,” he said. “With more help, it’s less than an hour.”

Reuter said the work he did allows for the bases to be located much easier now and the poles don’t sink in the ground.

When it came to installing the bases, Reuter had help from his family, as well as fellow Scouts and leaders.

He’s been involved in Scouts, a member of Troop 66, since Cub Scouts when he was in first grade.

Over the years, he’s enjoyed making friends and the great activities he’s been able to take part in, such as High Adventure.

“We get to do so many activities we wouldn’t normally do,” he said. “It helps get you out of your comfort zone.”

Reuter said he plans to stay active with Scout, wanting to became an adult leader.

“I want the younger kids to have someone to look up to and help them strive to keep going and to keep our troop alive.”

He’s already taken part in a Scout leadership camp.

This fall, Reuter will attend Clarke University to major in secondary education and be a member of the college’s bowling team.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” he said.

Reuter is the son of Jackie and Jim Reuter.