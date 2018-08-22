RFL of Jones County a huge success

After an absence of several years, the Relay For Life (RFL) of Jones County on Friday, Aug. 10 proved to be quite a success.

The event was held at Dean Nelson Field in Monticello, providing a track for relayers to take laps throughout the evening.

In addition to the silent auction and luminary sales, the event brought in excess of $10,000. Much of the support stemmed from numerous business sponsors and the almost-20 teams who raised money in support of the American Cancer Society.