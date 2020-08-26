Ribbon-cutting marks opening of new middle schoolobligation

It only seems appropriate that as Monticello students head back to school on Aug. 24, the first week of school sees temperatures in the mid- to-upper-90s. However, middle school students started their first day of school inside a brand new, air-conditioned building.

The new middle school project is over two years in the making. In September 2018, the community stood behind and passed a $15 million general obligation bond by 71 percent.

In May 2019, the community and school officials, again, came together to witness the groundbreaking for the new middle school. Located next to the current high school, a campus-like environment helped to sell the project to the voters.

Portzen Construction out of Dubuque, led by Toby Moeggenberg, took on the job of building the new facility. OPN Architects, based out of Cedar Rapids, had the important job of designing the new school, with input from the Facilities Committee and Monticello School Board.

OPN Architect and Monticello High School alum Katie Harms was proud to lead the charge, meeting with the school board on a number of occasions.

Marking the completion of the new middle school and opening of the 2020-21 school year, the Monticello Chamber Ambassadors, school leaders, and school staff came together on Friday, Aug. 21 for an official ribbon cutting.

For the past several weeks, Superintendent Brian Jaeger and school staff have led community tours of the building, safely allowing groups to see the finished project, following COVID-19 guidelines. Those tours ended last week before the first day of school on Aug. 24.

“Hopefully you’ve seen a building that you’re proud of,” noted Jaeger at the ribbon cutting, “that you can’t wait for the kids to get into.”

Jaeger noted the long process that brought the community to this point of celebrating a new school, what started in the summer of 2017 with the Vote Yes and School Facilities Committees.

“The School Facilities Committee brought a plan to the school board. We went out for a bond. We have come a long way since then to get to this point,” he said.

There was a long list of groups Jaeger made note of who had a hand in the entire process: Facilities Committee, school board, OPN, Portzen, the chamber ambassadors, and the Monticello community as a whole.

“Katie Harms invested everything in this,” Jaeger praised. “This is her hometown, she really wanted this to be great for the community. She did a fantastic job as an architect on this project.”

Jaeger joked that Harms put up with all of his phone calls, many before 8 a.m.

“Thank you, Katie, much appreciated.”

Jaeger said the current and past school board members, all who gave input on the project, were invaluable to the process.

“You have been patient and continue to move forward. Your leadership has been fantastic with this,” he said.

Jaeger said it has been fantastic working with Portzen and Moeggenberg on the construction of the new school.

“They have always been really on top of everything, working with all of the contractors,” he noted. “Even throughout this whole COVID coronavirus apocalypse these last several months, Toby has managed to keep everyone working in this building, with over 100 people in the building at many different times. Kudos to them for going through all of this.”

He said there were vendors from other states that weren’t open or closed down for months during the pandemic, making things difficult to accomplish. “To get it finished with substantial completion by July 17 as promised was fantastic. You guys did an excellent job,” thanked Jaeger.

He said the school staff has been patient throughout the process, especially in transitioning into the new building before school started.

“Our middle school staff could not wait for this thing to open,” said Jaeger. “They went on the first tour and they were giddy. They were excited to see it. Every day they’re doing things in their rooms. They’re just really happy to be in a school building they’re proud of. They can’t wait to see the kids as they come in on their first day.”

The chamber ambassadors, who show their community support at many events and activities throughout Monticello, did the same by hosting a ribbon cutting at the entrance of the new middle school.

“You’re a great representation of what Monticello is and our community has always been really supportive,” Jaeger said.

School Board President John Schlarmann echoed much of what Jaeger said.

“When we were first meeting, I didn’t know where we were going to land on this,” Schlarmann said. “We kept talking about different options. Everyone gravitated toward getting out of the old middle school. Everyone was so supportive of this project from start to finish. I think we landed in a great spot and even fixed up the high school, too. We should be set for a while now.”

Jaeger said of the hundreds of people who have already toured the new school, the sentiments, feedback, and comments have been nothing but positive.

“There has not been one negative comment, not one negative gesture,” he said. “They’re just excited for the kids to get here. They’re very proud. I’m really glad this turned out in a way that our community can be proud of.”