Ridge Road owners get two-week extension on nuisance efforts

The Jones County Supervisors approved allowing the owners of a nuisance property at 24052 Ridge Rd. in Anamosa two more weeks to fully clean up their property.

The board received bids from contractors on April 27 to clean up several nuisance properties in Jones County. This property was the only one the contractors did not submit bids for.

Owners Brenda Anders and Faron Fritz were at the board meeting to offer an update on their progress.

“It does look a lot better,” noted Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Fritz informed the board that Ted Weber, who owned several pieces of construction equipment that had been sitting on the property for several years, has removed the equipment. Fritz has been using Weber’s backhoe to assist in erecting a property fence.

And any vehicles that posed an issue are in storage.

Land Use Administator Michele Lubben reminded the couple that “storage” refers to “inside a building.”

Before no bids were received, Lubben shared options with the board per County Attorney Kristofer Lyons’ recommendations:

• Abate the nuisance

• Approve an extension on the cleanup efforts

• Issue an official citation and start the nuisance process over again

“I would encourage more cleanup,” said Rohwedder. “I wouldn’t necessarily consider it abated yet.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann felt that if the neighbors weren’t bothered by the situation and the couple’s refuse wasn’t sitting out in front of the home where it could be seen by the public driving by, then he didn’t see an issue.

“They did great so far,” he praised.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked if the couple had paid their previous nuisance citation fine of $1,100. They had not.

“We feel this is just harassment now,” commented Anders. “It’s getting to that point.

“If you pay the fine, we’d be more apt to work with you,” said Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

Anders said Lubben has been constantly on them about the condition of their property.

“She’s working under our direction,” said Supervisor Joe Oswald.

“She’s doing her job,” added Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

“This has been going on for six years at least,” noted Lubben of her file on the property. “You need to take personal responsibility for your property.”

Zirkelbach made the motion to allow a seven-day extension on the nuisance situation. That died due to lack of a second. Zirkelbach was opposed to the two-week extension and voted nay.

“We hope we don’t have to have you back in here,” warned Oswald.

In other county business:

• The board approved adding liability insurance to the rental agreement for Memorial Hall in Wyoming.

• County Treasurer Amy Picray presented the board with the county’s quarterly investment report, which they placed on file.

The county’s total sitting in CDs is $1,453,837.22. Picray said that number is down about $3.2 million from a year ago.

“CD rates are dropping,” she said. “I’ve been redeeming a lot of CDs and putting them into money market funds (MMF) for better rates.”

The county’s total in CDs, MMFs, and checking sits at $22,198,089.40. That’s up by about $2 million due to property taxes coming in during the month of March.

The county’s total assets are $24,792,764.54, which is up by about $2.1 million.

“I wouldn’t put a lot of credence in the variation,” explained Picray, noting, again, the amount of property taxes paid in March.

The total assets for the Solid Waste Commission are sitting at $2,091,470.13. Picray said that’s down by only $25,000.

• The board approved amendments to the contracts with DHS for DECAT Project Coordination Services with Heather Weers.

• The board approved a letter of support for the City of Monticello for a trail grant application to extend Willow Trail. There is no financial obligation on the county.

• The board approved the establishment of a temporary redistricting commission. The commission will be made up of the following commissioners: Denny Koon, Joe Cruise, Deb Bowman, Jan Miller, and Roger Kistler.

The goal of the commission is to set county supervisor district boundaries based on the current Census report. County Auditor Whitney Hein said the date won’t likely be available until late September.

• Hein shared that the county is expected to receive just over $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, aka. the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

The U.S. Treasury Department has released some guidance regarding how the money could be spent in the form of a 150-page document.

“I hope there is more information to come,” Hein said of the very unclear information already released.

• The board approved the preliminary and final plats of the Stone City Estates. This is a five-part subdivision in Fairview Township with four buildable lots and an out-lot.

• The board approved sending an official notice to abate a nuisance located at 22503 102nd St. in Anamosa. This gives the property owners 30 days to clean up the property.

• Lubben provided an update on a nuisance on Davenport Street in Center Junction.

The board approved a contract for demolition of the house on the property. The home has been removed. Lubben said the owner was able to retrieve some possessions before the demolition.

• The board approved the purchase of a 20-foot flatbed trailer for Secondary Roads. The trailer will be built by N&N Trailers for $8,400, though the project is about a year out.

Chief Inspector Wes Gibbs applied for a grant to hopefully assist in the purchase costs for up to 80 percent of the total. County Engineer Derek Snead said they should know the outcome of the grant by the end of the year.

• The board approved a notice to bidders for a PCC patching project on County Roads E-17 and E-29.

A letting will be held on June 8 at 9:30 a.m. The project estimate is about $650,000. The late start date is May 2022 with 50 working days.

• The board approved updates to an agreement between Jones and Linn counties for shared road maintenance duties.

This agreement covers maintenance on county roads that Jones and an adjacent county have shared jurisdiction over.

• Snead asked the board to provide a letter of support for the RAISE Grant for the Landis Road Bridge Project.

• The board asked Snead about the possibility of allowing bikes and ATVs to cross Stone Bridge outside Monticello. Snead said the county would need to hire a structural engineer to perform a load grade test on the bridge before allowing traffic of any sort to cross the bridge.

“A lot of people in that area would be happier if they could use it for biking,” noted Supervisor John Schlarmann.