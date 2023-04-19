Rieken presents idea for new education committee

Monticello School Board member Mark Rieken believes parents should have more of a say in curriculum decisions made by the Monticello Community School District.

To that end, Rieken made a presentation to the board at its April 12 special meeting about his idea to form a mostly parent-run education committee.

That is not to be confused with the existing School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC), which meets twice a year to formulate suggestions to bring to the board, and of which Rieken is a member.

“When I think of an education committee, those are the people that are reviewing the curriculum and teaching methods, which is not really what SIAC does,” Rieken told the board. “I think we need a committee that does that, and then reports back to the school board with recommendations.”

Rieken said the idea came from comments he has heard from community members, as well as responses to a SIAC needs assessment survey that was sent out in the fall.

“I do think there’s a desire, a want, for additional involvement in the curriculum from parents, not just staff,” he said, “reviewing it and making sure that it’s within the community standards. I think there would be plenty of people that would want to do it.”

Without offering specifics, he added that the complaints he has heard have been “little things.”

Board member Mandy Norton responded, “With certain individual things, one parent’s going to be OK with it, and another is not.

“Our teachers have state mandates. They have to teach this, they have to do these tests. And if we as parents come in here and tell these teachers, ‘Well, you can’t teach this,’ and ‘you need to teach them this, at this time and in this way,’ we’re going to have more walking out the door.”

The discussion – always civil – turned to access to current curriculum. The MCSD curriculum director, Robyn Ponder, said much of it is accessible via student accounts through Infinite Campus, the website through which parents can monitor student grades. She added that the district has a three-year process for curriculum review.

“We try to be as transparent as possible, and ensure that we are picking the best curriculum through our three-year process,” Ponder said.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger added that he, other administrators and staff are available to anyone who might have questions about curriculum or other topics within the district.

“Communication has to go two ways with a school district,” Jaeger said. “We try to be open to anyone that would like to come in. We don’t try to deter people.

“Anytime anybody has ever come to ask me, we have tried to satisfy whatever their questions were, and put them on to the right people.”

Jaeger added that he regularly invites community questions and comments during his weekly videos, a comment Rieken agreed with.

“That’s one of those things people are saying Monticello is doing well,” Rieken said. “I think that communication is excellent.”

Still, Rieken urged the other board members to consider the education committee idea.

“I think it would make a lot of people feel a lot better, by having an actual education committee, and (with) parents, not the administration,” he said.

“I think we need to think about it.”