Rieken pushes for more curriculum review

Should Monticello School Board members and parents be more involved in how curriculum is selected and reviewed within the Monticello Community School District?

Board member Mark Rieken believes so, and he initiated discussion on the topic during the board’s work session/special meeting April 10.

Despite disagreement from others at the meeting, Rieken said either a group should be formed, or board members should be more involved, when it comes time to approve curriculum selections made by curriculum director Robyn Ponder, administrators and others involved in the process.

“The way we’re doing it now with curriculum review is not reviewing it,” Rieken said. “I think as a board we need to either do it ourselves, as a group, or get some parents involved.

“I’m not in any way saying that they (those who select curriculum) don’t do a good job. It’s just a trust-but-verify kind of thing. That’s all I’m after.”

Monticello High School Principal Nick Schauf, and board members John Schlarmann and Tony Amsler all said the system, which replaces curriculum every six years, works as it is.

“The standards (that are taught) are developed by the state,” Schauf said. “Our teachers use curriculum or resources to teach those standards.

“The standards are dictated for us, so we reference those when we’re selecting materials. That’s a huge, timely process.”

Schlarmann said, “My opinion is, I’m a farmer, and I can tell all of you guys how to farm. She (Ponder) is a curriculum director. I don’t know if I’m qualified to do her job.

“I think if there’s a problem, somebody is going to bring it to us. I trust the people we have in place, and I think our job is to make sure policy is followed.”

Amsler said he agreed with Schlarmann.

“Having been through a number of curriculum reviews in various school districts, the intensity in looking at that curriculum, meeting those standards, and devising methodologies to implement them; that’s all heavily scrutinized.

“All the curriculum is looked at from a variety of perspectives. And also continues to be reviewed.”

Rieken said that he, at least, would like to have the chance to review curriculum materials, particularly in history and English, at least a month before it comes time for board approval.

In other board business:

• The board heard a report about Professional Learning Communities from PLC leads Robyn Ponder, Nick Thumma, Jenni Schauf and Rebecca DeWitte.

PLCs are evidence-based processes in which educators work collaboratively with the goal of achieving better results for the students they serve.

Operating in the areas of art, music and PE, the communities meet during collaboration days and discuss such topics as assessments, behaviors, and calendar/concert dates.

• The board approved the following personnel items:

Resignation – Angie Wink as fourth-grade teacher at Carpenter.

Appointments – Abby Fagan and Shianne Rockwell as second-grade teachers at Carpenter, and Hillary Klein as special education child specific associate at the middle school.

Amendment – Janne Schlemme from five hours to six hours per day as high school food service employee.