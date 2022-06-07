Rion receives Governor’s Volunteer Award

A resident of Monticello was recently the recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Award.

Ken Rion, a volunteer at UnityPoint – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC), was unaware he had even been nominated for the honor.

“Pam (Goodyear, Volunteer & Community Development associate) nominated me in February or March,” he recalled. “When she got the word (in early June) that I was chosen, she was so excited. It was a total surprise to me.”

The Volunteer Award ceremony was held on June 15 in Cedar Rapids. Rion and his wife, Jan, attended, along with several of the JRMC employees, including CEO Eric Briesemeister.

Following the award ceremony, Rion was then treated to a reception last week by the ER staff.

Rion started volunteering for JRMC seven years ago. The couple has lived in the Monticello area for the last 13 years, after moving here from Delhi.

It was actually Jan who started volunteering at the hospital initially, and is responsible for her husband’s service.

“My wife is the reason I did this,” remarked Rion. “She knew I wasn’t happy staying at home.”

Jan and two of the couple’s grandkids would bake cookies and bring them to the hospital and hand out to patients.

As Rion was getting ready to retire from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, he was looking for something to do with all of his free time.

Rion is no stranger to volunteer service and giving of his time.

Prior to his service on the sheriff’s department, he put in 650 hours with the Red Cross’ Health and Safety Services. He taught CPR and first aid training in Cedar Rapids.

Rion has also been an EMS instructor at Kirkwood Community College and with the Springville Fire Department (SFD).

Speaking of the SFD, he was a volunteer firefighter there for 23 years, earning the ranks of captain and medical training officer.

Through Jones County, he was co-captain of the Disaster Team.

“With my background, I was the perfect fit at JRMC,” he said.

Rion can be seen twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays) at JRMC in restocking medical supplies in the patient rooms in the ER.

“You have to know what you’re doing,” he said of the supplies needed.

Basically, Rion restocks anything the doctors or nurses use for a patient in each of the rooms.

“It’s everything that might possibly be needed,” he said.

That could include electrodes, cervical collars, or anything used to start an IV.

Rion said he enjoys his volunteer “job” because of the people he gets to interact with: the nurses and paramedics.

“I feel like I belong,” he said of the comradery. “I feel like what I’m doing has a purpose and it’s worthwhile.”

Rion admitted he missed utilizing his medical background after being active for so many years.

While he had to take a break from volunteering at JRMC for a bit during the COVID pandemic, he said there was no safer place than the hospital. When he did return, he wore the same PPE as the hospital staff.

“I think they all greatly appreciate what I do,” he said of lending his time and knowledge. “Every day when I leave, I get a ‘thank you’ on my way out.”

The Rions also receive cards and goodies from the staff during the holidays and special occasions.

“They let him know he’s thought of and appreciated,” said Jan.

“If I wasn’t there, the nurses would have to stock everything, and that would take away from the patient care.”

When it came to receiving the Volunteer Award, Rion said he doesn’t volunteer for the recognition.

“You don’t expect that.”

Selfless service is ingrained in Rion, stemming from his six years in the U.S. Marine Reserves and another six years in the Army Reserves.

“I like to help people. I enjoy doing what I’m doing.”

Wanting to pursue the medical field wasn’t necessarily something Rion planned on… In the winter of 1974, while driving a carpool in Cedar Rapids with co-workers, Rion was part of a four-vehicle accident.

“People needed medical attention and I couldn’t do anything about it,” he recalled. “I decided then and there to go get trained.”