At risk funding to ease burden on general fund

Published by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:46pm
A modified allowable growth request for at risk/dropout prevention, in the amount of $331,068, was approved by the Monticello School Board at its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 18.
These funds will be particularly useful for the district, Superintendent Brian Jaeger said, as lower-than-expected enrollment has affected the budget of the Monticello Community School District.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!