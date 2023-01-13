Riverview Center requests $3,500 in county funding

During this time of the year, several non-profits and local groups meet with the Jones County Board of Supervisors to present funding requests. Emily Parker, program director with the Riverview Center, and Advocate Ryan (last name is withheld due to confidentiality) met with the board during their Jan. 3 meeting.

Riverview is requesting $3,500 from Jones County for Fiscal Year 2024.

“This request stays in Jones County,” Parker said of the funding.

Parker shared that Riverview is funded through the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

They work with victims of sexual assault, violence, and abuse from ages 3 to 80 years.

Last year, Riverview met with 12 children and six adults in Jones County due to sexual assault crimes. Riverview advocates clocked in 322 hours of service, also in Jones County.

Their services are free to victims.

“We make sure our services are accessible to patients,” Parker said. “We advocate for sexual assault victims, prepare them for court, connect them with other resources.”

Riverview also works with those suffering from substance abuse disorder, mental health needs, housing needs, and trauma. Parker noted they can secure housing for residents from six months up to two years.

“We pay for that,” she said.

Riverview also has a presence within the school districts in Jones County. They focus on sexual abuse education.

“Sixty-seven percent of our clients are children,” Parker said. “Forty-four percent have some sort of disability.”

They also work with the homeless.

“We don’t shy away from people who are typically turned away.”

Ryan shared a story with the supervisors regarding a 17-year-old who was in foster care and had experienced sexual assault while in the system.

Ryan made sure the teenager sought medical care at a hospital due to the assault. He was given a fresh set of clothes to wear as he left the hospital.

“It was not safe for him to return to the foster home,” he said.

Because the teen was under the age of 18, Riverview found him a spot at a shelter.

“We found him a safe location,” added Ryan.

The teen, who had trouble in school, turned his life around, returned to school, and is on track to complete his senior year. Ryan said he also set some long-term goals for himself.

Sexual assault can be devastating on one’s life as a whole,” Ryan said. “We stay involved with them throughout the entire process.”

Riverview employs three advocates and one therapist in Jones County.

“We don’t want transportation to be a barrier,” Parker said of meeting with their clients.

Riverview serves 14 counties in Iowa and two in Illinois.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked if the number of clients served in Jones County is typical for a county this size.

“It entirely depends,” Parker said. “We do a lot of outreach.”

She added that 30 percent of sexual assault victims do not come forward or say anything about what took place.

“In small, rural communities, we recognize the barriers,” she continued. “We’re looking to increase our numbers. Typically with a rural population, the numbers of reported incidents are very low. And sexual assault is one of the most egregious offenses. There is shame, blame, and fear, and that’s why people don’t want to come forward. A lot of cases go unfounded. We help to educate people so they want to come forward.”