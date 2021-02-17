Road conditions results in multi-vehicle accident

A multi-vehicle accident took place on Feb. 9 around 7:45 a.m. on Business Highway 151 South/S. Main Street in Monticello.

Dean Porter Pepmeyer, 18, of Anamosa was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota SLT pickup northbound when he lost control on the ice/snow-covered roadway. Pepmeyer crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the driver’s side of Jill Lynette Ehlers, 59, of Monticello. Ehlers was driving a 2019 GMC Acadia Denali. Pepmeyer ended up pulling over onto the northbound shoulder.

Ehlers saw Pepmeyer fishtail as the two vehicles approached one another. Ehlers reduced her speed as Pepmeyer crossed into her lane, and pulled over onto the southbound shoulder as she was struck by Pepmeyer.

Sue Ellen Schlarmann, 49, of Monticello was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander LE as she witnessed the incident. She drove onto the southbound shoulder and ended up getting stuck in deep snow.

Sarah Marie Benter, 34, of Monticello was driving a 2010 Lincoln Navigator as she approached the southbound shoulder. Benter ended up striking a fire hydrant.

Ehlers was transported by Monticello Ambulance Service to Jones Regional Medical Center for possible injuries. No other drivers were injured.

Damage estimates on all four vehicles are as follows: Pepmeyer, $2,000; Ehlers, $8,000; Schlarmann, none; and Benter, $800.