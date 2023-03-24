Rock: How many miles? How much money?

Per the Jones County Supervisors’ request, County Engineer Derek Snead presented two versions of proposed contract rock maps to the board during their March 14 meeting.

One map covers 160 miles of granular roadways; the other map adds an additional 40 miles.

“These are rough drafts,” prefaced Snead. “We inventoried every single road in the county, talked to our motor graders, and collected data from previous years.”

Snead all of this went into play in determining which roads were of high priority for rock this year.

The map showcasing the 160 miles (164.37 to be exact) would include 125,000 tons of rock. Some roads would see 400 tons a mile, but most would get 800 tons.

This would eat up the $600,000 in transfers, plus the estimated $1.7 million budgeted for rock.

“This is essentially a quarter of our system,” Snead said.

The additional 40 miles (or 36.785 to be exact) would include an additional 30,000 tons of rock.

“We have some fine-tuning to do before we move any further,” Snead told the board. “We need to know what your budget numbers will look like.”

Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said all of the data they collected really tells the story in terms of the roads in dire need of attention right now.

“It’s basically the footprint of the (Highway) 151 corridor,” he said. “That’s where the wheels and operations are. That’s where we see the most deterioration. It tells the story and it doesn’t lie.”

Postel added that what Secondary Roads has done for the roads up to this point, and the ongoing work associated with contract rock, will not be a quick fix.

“This is not a one-year fix,” he said. “This is long-term.”

The board asked when bids would go out for contract rock.

“Bidding is weather-dependent,” Snead said. “Last year, we sent out bids within the next week or two.”

He said the letting was held during the second week of April, with rock placed between May and June.

“The ice is usually gone by mid-May,” added Postel of the roads. “The calendar is in our favor now.”

Aside from contract rock, Secondary Roads will also be applying surface stabilization to several gravel roads as well.

With the increase associated with contract rock, Snead said the board will need to have a new public hearing on the five-year construction program.

“It’s always fluid,” he said of the program plans.

“We didn’t take any projects out; we’re just moving them around,” Postel said.

During the public comment portion of the board meeting, the board took a couple comments about the gravel roads.

Luke Feldermann asked what the county plans to do about the condition of 15th Street. He presented several photos of roadway as well.

He said the county spent $200,000 of taxpayer money to fix the road and it’s not any better.

“All I hear are excuses,” he said. “It’s a shame. Somebody should be accountable for this.”

Edward Luedtke on 150th Street wanted to know if it was more beneficial to contract out for contract rock versus using the county’s own crew.

“We don’t have the manpower to haul it and place it,” Supervisor Joe Oswald said of the county doing contract rock.

Luedtke felt it would be more efficient to use the county’s assets.

“We would still incur costs when it’s delivered,” Oswald said.

Snead said the cost of contract rock and what he budgets for that line item have steadily been increasing over the last several years.

Luedtke also inquired as to why there is no rock on so many gravel roads anymore.

“Every vehicle takes a ton off every year,” Snead said. “It’s just shear volume. We’ve allocated the same (money) the last four to five years. Fund-wise, the volume has increased.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher told Luedtke said the board has directed Snead and his department to add more material to the gravel roads.

“We have a plan,” he said, “but not a whole lot of money.”