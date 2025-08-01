Rohwedder speaks fondly of 14 years of county service

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. That’s a carryover from my personal life. We both try to live that way and care about people.”

Ned Rohwedder of Olin shared those words recently upon his retirement, a sort of campaign slogan he used for years when running for Jones County Supervisor, representing District 4.

After 14 years of service to the people of Jones County, Ned’s last day in office was Jan. 3

Ned first announced his candidacy for supervisor in February 2010. He had years of public service experience prior to running for county supervisor. He spent 15 years on the Olin school board.

“The highlight of being on school board was that I got to hand all five of our daughters their diplomas in the span of 11 years,” he recalled.

He was also a volunteer driver for the Olin Ambulance Service for 30 years.

“It was his chance to drive fast, legally,” joked Ned’s wife, Cindy.

The Rohwedders have been married for 52 years, and every major life decision is something they go into together.

Ned chose to run for supervisor after Andy McKean of Anamosa retired.

“It was something that I’d been interested in before that time,” he said. “Andy McKean was the supervisor who represented my area here. I thought I’m not going to run against somebody who’s so popular and had such good name recognition. Andy was a personal friend of ours; he’d done some really good stuff. So I went to talk to him and he thought I’d be a good candidate.”

It was McKean who suggested Ned get his name out there early before others announced ahead of the June primary.

Ned’s interest in the county and how it conducted its business interested him.

His father-in-law was a county supervisor in Plymouth County.

“Dad would tell Ned he’d enjoy being a supervisor,” Cindy shared.

For 25 years, the Rohwedders raised hogs. For 16 years, Ned was a semi driver for local farmers and a company in Cedar Rapids. He gave up that job in 2016 while still in office. You always knew Ned was at the Jones County Courthouse on Tuesday mornings for board meetings when his semi was parked on a side street.

Over the past 14 years, Ned served on many committees and boards as a county supervisor, HACAP, MHDS regional governing board, Senior Dining, etc. He said each one allowed him to expand his knowledge and learn something new.

“I had no idea what a big impression HACAP was making in Jones County,” he said of the organization that partners with local food pantries. “I was the perfect fit for Senior Dining because I’m the oldest (supervisor).”

During COVID, the supervisors met with their respective boards via Zoom. Ned admitted that was hard for him, preferring to meet in-person. He said to be an effective supervisor, it’s important to meet with people face-to-face and develop relationships with your counterparts.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors is a cohesive group. Ned said he appreciates that they can all put their personal feelings and politics aside and work for the betterment of the county and its citizens.

“I’ve been very fortunate in serving with people who I felt really wanted Jones County’s interests best represented,” he said. “You can tell that we have a good relationship, just by being at our meetings.”

There have been times where they didn’t all support the same cause and voted one way or another. The most recent 3-2 vote was for spending $1.6 million in ARPA funds on the new Public Safety Storage Facility. Both Ned and Supervisor John Schlarmann were opposed.

“I thought Jones County could best be served by spending $800,000 or $1 million on it,” Ned said of his “no” vote. “Not necessarily have a Cadillac building; a more functional building. Three other people thought we should, so I accepted it.

“I have been very gracious in being the minority when I have to be,” he continued. “I don’t like to be.”

For Ned, the most challenging times on the board have been working on the county budget and setting wages.

“There are a lot of things you’d like to see expanded, but you can’t; we literally don’t have the financial ability to do it,” he said.

Last year when the board made the tought decision to cut non-county entity funding in half, Ned admitted that was a very hard decision to make.

“I did not like that,” he said. “My feelings were that they weren’t the ones who got in trouble. But we were kind of in a bind.”

Until this year, the Jones County Compensation Board made recommendations to the supervisors regarding elected officials’ salaries and pay increases. Any time it was suggested to raise the board of supervisors’ salaries, Ned was always against that idea.

“I didn’t view my position as a way to make money, but as a way to serve,” he said proudly. “I wasn’t looking for a financial reward. I think if anybody does, in the supervisors’ position, they’re in it for the wrong reasons. Quite frankly, I feel that the majority of people in Jones County think we’re paid too much for the job we’re doing.”

“We would always say to each other, ‘This isn’t our own money. This is someone else’s money, taxpayer money,’” added Cindy.

In mid-December, Ned and Cindy came together, much like they did when he announced his candidacy 14 years ago, and decided it was time for him to retire.

“I really wrestled with that,” he said.

Ned is two years into a four-year term.

“I like the job; I really do,” he said passionately. “I would have been happy with completing the whole term. This year I had some physical health issues that affected me.

“We make major life-changing decisions together,” Ned said of consulting with Cindy. “We’ve always been a family that supported each other. We support our children; they support us. I’ve had the full support of my wife. I want to emphasize that. Having the support of a spouse and having that viewpoint from her…”

Another reality check was losing both of his parents in the span of 13 months. As the oldest of his siblings, Ned and Cindy realize life is short and they want to have time to spend with their children and grandchildren.

Ned joked that he will not miss getting up at 5:30 on Tuesday mornings to prepare for the 9 a.m. board meeting.

But he will miss the great comradery with his fellow supervisors, having formed tight-knit friendships with them all.

These last 14 years, Ned said he’s made so many friends outside of the boardroom with people he’s helped and sought answers for.

“I’ve mentioned it more than once, but a lot of people would call about a situation and they felt they were treated unfairly or they didn’t understand something. When we got done dealing with that situation…it starts out kind of adversarial, but in most situations, we became friends,” he said.

“Even if you weren’t able to give them the answer they wanted, they appreciated someone who said, ‘I’ll see what I can do,’” Cindy noted.

Ned said it’s important as an elected official to listen to the people, offer to help them, and make sure to get back to them right away; don’t make them wait for an answer.

“It may not be the answer they’re looking for, but at least they understand,” he said.