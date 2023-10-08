Rohwedder urges MHDS regional involvement despite law change

There have been ongoing discussions at the Jones County Supervisor meetings regarding the MHDS (Mental Health Disability Services) ECR (East Central Region).

During the Aug. 1 board meeting, Supervisor Ned Rohwedder, who was an appointed elected official serving on the regional governing board, provided another update since attending their most recent on July 27.

Rohwedder was one of three county supervisors removed as a voting member on the governing board due to a change in state law. Because of this change, he told the Jones County Supervisors he was not receiving regular communication regarding meeting agendas, etc.

Despite the change in law, Jones County is still a member of the MHDS-ECR. Rohwedder previously informed the supervisors that he would still attend the regional meetings despite the change in voting status.

“I expressed my concern to the chair (of the ECR governing board) that I was not receiving any information at all from the region since July 1,” he shared, “including weekly updates from the CEO (Mae Hingtgen).”

The region hosts an annual retreat to bring all of the counties together. Rohwedder asked the governing board if they felt it was still appropriate that he attend the retreat, despite his voting status. The region reviews their goals during the retreat.

“No decisions are made at the retreat,” he said of voting matters. “But the consensus was not to invite us to the retreat.”

Rohwedder said he was OK with that decision, but urged the region to keep him informed about the monthly meetings.

Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons is a new voting member on the regional board. Lyons clarified to the Jones County Supervisors that he is not a county elected official serving on the board, but a representative of the judicial branch.

“We are not the first region to do this,” he said of the representation.