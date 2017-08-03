Rolling Hill Stable offers horse boarding, training and more

A love of horses and proper care for horses brought Debbie Heims and Amber Padgett together to open Rolling Hill Stable in Monticello.

The horse stable and attached in-door riding arena were originally built by Marv Wink. Heims and Padgett are renting the facility together from now-owner Mike McDonough.

“It sat empty for five years,” said Heims. “We were looking for a place to start our own business, and Mike was willing to let us lease it.”