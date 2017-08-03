Rolling Hill Stable offers horse boarding, training and more

Published by admin on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 4:04pm
A love of horses and proper care for horses brought Debbie Heims and Amber Padgett together to open Rolling Hill Stable in Monticello.
The horse stable and attached in-door riding arena were originally built by Marv Wink. Heims and Padgett are renting the facility together from now-owner Mike McDonough.
“It sat empty for five years,” said Heims. “We were looking for a place to start our own business, and Mike was willing to let us lease it.”
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!