Ross returns to downtown Monticello with new clothing store

There’s a new women’s clothing and accessory store in downtown Monticello.

JK Ross, owned and operated by Karen Ross of Monticello, opened on March 27. Ross said the date holds special meaning because it’s also her mother’s birthday.

“It’s a tribute to her,” she said.

JK Ross specializes in clothing for all sizes and styles, small to 5X. She sells jackets, tops, jeans, pants, dresses, active wear, leggings, and skirts. You’ll also find jewelry, much of it handmade by Ross herself, purses, and unique and fun trinkets, gift items, and novelties such as can koozies, nail files, bath products and more.

Ross also sells a unique line of vegan cosmetics that are made of all natural biproducts.

“I didn’t want to duplicate what others are selling in town,” Ross said.

Ross had been selling plus size clothing online for a couple of years. But her dream was always to open her own store.

“I wanted people to touch and try on the things they were buying,” she said. “I want my customers to dress fashionably and look nice and feel nice in what they buy when they leave here.

“It reflects on me, and I want them to be positive and not just buy something that sits in their closet and is never worn.”

Ross looked at several empty buildings in downtown Monticello before landing in the former Baked. location at the corner of Main Street and E. First Street, at the end of Hartig Drug.

“Some of the buildings needed a lot of work,” she said. “I love this location, and I have my own parking.”

Ross said other than some paint, the building was ready to go.

“I got very lucky. I moved in fast to get things going.”

After working at Cascade Manufacturing for six years in the office, Ross said she missed seeing and talking with people. She kept telling herself, “I could be doing this…,” operating her own store.

“I’m not one of those people who thinks they should have done something different in life,” Ross said of following her instincts.

Ross has always enjoyed fashion having worked at Von Maur for several years as a visual merchandiser.

“I read a lot of fashion magazines and get out and about to see what people are wearing and what’s up to date and in season, the colors and trends.”

JK Ross gets new merchandise in every week.

Ross is no stranger to running her own store. She used to own Flower Shoppe Etc. with her sister Julie for several years.

Her husband, Jack, also used to run a garage in town, as well.

“I missed seeing families grow up,” she said of coming back into the retail business. “I wanted to be back on Main Street.”

Ross had a ton of help from family in setting up her store, as well as suggesting ideas.

She also used as many local businesses as she could.

“I want Monticello to thrive,” she said. “We all have a lot of offer this community.”

Ross said if a customer doesn’t find what they’re looking for in her store, she is not afraid to send them to another in town.

“I want everyone here to do well,” she said. “We have a lot of friendly merchants here.”

JK Ross is located at 101 N. Main St. Their hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ross said if people need to shop later, she is not opposed to staying longer.

You can visit her Facebook page and website for more details into her clothing line.