Rotary selling tickets for car drop fundraiser

For a second time, the Monticello Rotary Club is preparing to raise money by placing a gutted car on the frozen pond at Jellystone Park.

Last winter, the Rotary Club raised about $1,500 through this fundraiser, with the money going toward the Fountain Project by the Aquatic Center. This year, the funds will be directed toward the music park at Camp Courageous.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000,” said Rotary member Tom Osborne. “And that will be matched by the district Rotary.”

Last year, their fundraising efforts were cut short when the car fell through the ice earlier than expected.

“It took forever to get cold last year,” recalled Osborne. “It only lasted a week.”

Only 720 tickets will be sold at $10 a piece. Each ticket represents one minute in a 12-hour timeframe. The time noted on your ticket is good for either a.m. or p.m., explained Rotary member Greg Quinn.

“You cannot specify a time when you purchase a ticket,” warned Quinn. “Each (Rotary) member only has a certain number of tickets to sell.”

The ice needs to be at least 8 inches thick before the car, which is on display in front of Hartig Drug at the corner of Main Street and First Street, can be secured. Rotary Club President Kathy Pratt said it hasn’t been cold enough yet for that to happen.

The Rotary Club started selling tickets earlier this season in October.

“It was easier the second time around,” Pratt said of starting the fundraiser over again.

The club credits former Rotarian Doug Herman with the initial idea last year, after seeing the success other Rotary clubs had with it.

“Doug put it all together last year,” said Osborne.

Once the car enters the water, the timer inside the vehicle will stop and record the time. The person with the winning ticket will receive $1,000.

Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary member, as well as at Ohnward Bank & Trust, DuTrac Community Credit Union, or Hartig Drug. You can also send a message to the Rotary Facebook page to inquire about buying a ticket.

“There’s a high probability that we’ll sell out,” warned Osborne of the number of tickets already sold.

Quinn said over 400 have been purchased.

“We’ll sell tickets until they’re sold out or the car goes under,” he said.

The Rotary club said 2020 has been a tough year to hold in-person meetings as well as fundraisers due to the pandemic. Future fundraisers, such as trivia night, are in the planning stages for 2021.

The Monticello Rotary Club meets every Monday at noon at Pizza Ranch. Those interested in taking part can attend either in-person or virtually.

Assisting Rotary in their “car dop” efforts are All Seasons Auto Body and Koob Wrecker and Crane Service, both of Monticello.