Rubin pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation charge

Back in August, former Monticello High School wrestling cheerleading coach Jessica Rubin, 35, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. This is a Class D felony charge.

Rubin was arrested at her residence in Ankeny and posted bond following her booking at the Jones County Jail.

Rubin had a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.

She has since pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On Oct. 5, Sara Smith, Jones County Assistant County Attorney, who is prosecuting the case against Rubin, formally charged her with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

According to the district court trial information, “… on or about January 2022 through September 2022, … (Rubin) did unlawfully and willfully as a school employee engage in a pattern, practice and/or scheme of sexual conduct with (a minor male student) …”

Rubin waived her right to a speedy trail. No further court date has been set.