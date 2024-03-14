Russell seeks change of venue in jury trial

In January, it was announced that the jury trial for Nathan Russell, of East Dubuque, Ill., was reset for Aug. 8, at 9 a.m. in Jones County. (The trial was originally set to take place on Jan. 23.)

Russell is being charged with 1st degree murder, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm. All three felonies are related to the death of Aaron McAtee, of Monticello. Russell is being charged with McAtee’s death following a shooting at the Fareway Store in Monticello on Nov. 7, 2023.

In early March, Russell filed a motion seeking a change of venue. The hearing for this matter will take place on March 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Jones County.

Russell is now being held in the Jones County Jail, following a transfer from Scott County.