Ryan brings his true Irish self to ‘Flannigan’s Wake’

For one weekend only, Starlighters II Theatre will be presenting “Flannigan’s Wake,” one of the monthly special events taking place in honor of their 50th anniversary this year.

“In this comedy, improvisational show, we join the villagers of the beautiful fictional village of Grapplin, County Slingo, Ireland, as they tell tales, sing songs, and mourn the passing of one of their own, Flannigan. Once you arrive in Grapplin, you’ll pay your respects to glowering Mother Flannigan and to his poor grieving fiancé (of 30 years), Fiona Finn.”

The timing of this play, set in Ireland, is no coincidence as St. Patrick’s Day is also this weekend.

This very play was also performed at the Coggon Opera House 10 years ago. Starlighters’ director Steve Clemmons shared that the majority of the Coggon cast is appearing in “Flannigan” this weekend at Starlighters.

“Our original idea was to bring people back to Starlighters, so we wanted this to be a reunion show,” he said.

The play takes place, as the synopsis hints at, in a pub (town hall) in a fictional town in rural Ireland.

Clemmons said once he read the play himself, it was too funny to pass up.

Clemmons had three roles to fill once the original cast returned, and lucky enough, he had three people try out, including Lindsay and Colin Ryan of Monticello.

“We couldn’t have had three better people audition,” praised Clemmons.

And, as luck would have it, a true Irishman, Colin Ryan, takes on the role of Brian Ballybunyon, the best friend of the deceased. While everyone else is trying their best at an Irish accent on stage, Ryan brings his authentic accent to the role.

“The fake accents have been fun to do,” admitted Clemmons. “People are trying their best.”

The cast and crew have only been rehearsing for about a month. Clemmons said while a big part of the show involves audience participation and improv, they’ve been careful not to over rehearse so the improv doesn’t come across as canned responses.

He likens the improv to the TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway” where the audience yells out a subject or a word (a prompt) and the cast has to fill in the rest of the story.

“The story is based on the prompts,” explained Clemmons. “There are lots of prompts throughout the show.”

There is also a true plot to the play.

“It’s a fun show to watch to whet your appetite if you’re a non-theatre person,” offered Clemmons.

This is Colin Ryan’s first time in a live theatre production, aside from appearing in a play in high school in Ireland.

“It was truly impulsive,” he said of auditioning. “I knew it was based in Ireland and involved improv, which I don’t get too stressed out about.”

Ryan used to perform stand-up comedy about 10 years ago, so he’s no stranger to the stage and an audience.

“Flannigan” also involves some Irish singing.

“Irish people sing at the drop of a hat,” he joked. “And they enjoy laughing at themselves.”

The only cast member with a real Irish accent, Ryan said he’s noticed his fellow cast members listening to him intently when he talks.

Funny enough, the Irish accent he uses in “Flannigan” is that of a rural Irishman. Ryan explained his true accent is what most people would hear from an urban Irishman.

“They’re slightly different, but noticeable,” he said.

He admitted that the experience with the cast and crew has perhaps piqued his interest to explore more opportunities with Starlighters.

“I’ve enjoyed this experience. It’s been great. It’s much different than doing stand-up on stage alone. The cast and everyone here have been so supportive in terms of telling me where to stand on stage and how to carry myself on stage. It’s been fun seeing it all come together.”

You can buy tickets for “Flannigan’s Wake” by calling the Starlighters’ Box Office at 319-462-4793 or visiting www.starlighters.org/ticket-sales.