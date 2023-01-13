S. Sycamore shooting results in fatality

According to a press release from Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1:48 a.m., the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 S. Sycamore St. in Monticello, reporting an in-progress break-in at their residence.

An officer with the Monticello Police Department (MPD) was dispatched to the scene.

Prior to law enforcement arrival, the resident armed themselves with a firearm. The intruder gained access to the residence and confronted the resident, where the resident discharged the firearm at the intruder.

Monticello Ambulance, as well as the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, and the Anamosa Police Department were additionally dispatched and assisted on scene.

The intruder, identified as 30-year-old Pattrick Michael O’Brine, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The resident, 44-year-old Scotty Allen Harden and his 10-year-old son, were uninjured in the incident. O’Brine was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the MPD.