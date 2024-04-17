Sacred Heart awarded STEM curriculum

Sacred Heart Catholic School was the recent recipient of a grant through the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. The school was awarded curriculum materials and training as part of the STEM Scale-Up Program.

Teacher Doris Porter, pre-K, was awarded “All About Balance” STEM programming. This “provides a classroom kit for kids to practice movement and balance, as well as items that help teach balance and building. It also provides Sacred Heart with ongoing support, educational videos, and curriculum for continuing education.”

Teacher Jenn Geyer, kindergarten, was awarded programming through “Storytime STEM + Computer Science.” It’s “designed to help connect children’s literature with STEM and computer science. It will bring easy-to-use tools to the classroom to help students develop new and engaging skills.” Geyer “received classroom books and kits, as well as videos and additional materials to help educate her class in the following areas: adventure, science, engineering, storytelling, math, and more.”

Sacred Heart Principal Susan Hucker applied for the STEM Scale-Up Program on Feb. 28. The school found out they were awarded for two programs last week.

The Governor’s STEM Council selects 13 STEM-related programs to offer for grades pre-K-12.

“These programs range from building robots and coding programs to conducting agricultural field experiences and learning about STEM careers. All went through a rigorous review process at both the national and state level, demonstrating an appeal to diverse youth, success in improving academic performance, evidence of integrating STEM concepts, development of school-business-community partnerships and sustainability beyond STEM Council financial support.”

“There are a variety of options for every grade level,” Hucker noted.

Two years ago, Sacred Heart was awarded math fluency kits for each grade.

Porter and Geyer will receive their STEM materials over the summer, and will be in a position to implement during the 2024-25 school year. Hucker said the grants also provide training and professional development opportunities associated with the respective programs.

“It really fits in with our computer science goals,” she said of the kindergarten curriculum. “Students can program robots and practice sequence of events and movement.”

Hucker said the state wants to see more computer science being implemented in the classrooms.

“As I read through the options,” Geyer shared of the STEM programs, “I tried to look at them through the eyes of a child.”

Storytime STEM brings a simple storybook to a whole new level by taking students on an adventure.

“It helps bridge the gap between literacy and STEM activities by getting them to work with one another to solve different problems.”

In addition, Geyer said she’ll be able to expand the school’s Bee-Bot (robot) coding program they already utilize in classrooms.

“I have personally seen the excitement these coding robots provide, from kindergarten all the way up to sixth grade.”

For Porter’s balance program, Hucker said the students will get the chance to see how things work while incorporating problem-solving.

“I am excited to be part of such as valuable teaching opportunity,” expressed Porter.

As for why she applied for the STEM balance program, she said children use balance in many ways in their daily lives without understanding that it’s balance.

“Movement and motion are very important to me,” she said. “I want children to be moving often – using a variety of different muscles in different ways. Participating in movement activities helps young children develop positive life-long skills.”

Porter said this grant will allow her to expand the balance and movement activities she already has in place for her students.

“They will use their minds and bodies to gain a better understanding of themselves and the world around them. Children of all abilities will be able to participate and grow.

Porter added that she’s excited and ready to learn new things right alongside her young students.

Hucker said while the materials were awarded to certain teachers and grade levels, the curriculum can be combined to other grade levels.

“We can work together with other classes and combine activities,” Hucker offered.

“We need a generation of ‘thinkers’ and ‘doers,’” added Geyer, “and in order to achieve that, we need to foster a culture of innovation and creativity. Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and computer science is a way we can support that culture.”