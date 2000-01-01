Sacred Heart celebrates... Catholic Schools Week



Mom (Lydia Grant) and Grandma (Lisa Lubben) joined Collins and Lincoln Grant for lunch. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Andy and Hilary Naab enjoyed lunch with their son Josef, a third-grader at Sacred Heart. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



On Thursday, parents, grandparents and family were invited to join Sacred Heart kids for lunch following afternoon Mass. Third-grader David Intlekofer was joined by his mom, Mary. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Sacred Heart sixth-grade girls Bailey Miles, Lily Hall, Cynthia Fernandez, and Mary Grace Lyons “dressed in the dark” on Wednesday for CSW. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Kindergarten student Alie Conrad tests her skill during Sacred Heart’s bowling day. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Watching the bowling balls come back are Sacred Heart first-grader Lincoln Reyner and second-grader Jase Benter. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Sacred Heart kindergartener Camille Miles lets the ball fly during the school’s bowling day at Legacy Lanes Jan. 31. (Photo by Pete Temple)