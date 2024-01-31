Sacred Heart celebrates Catholic Schools Week

As we speak, Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello is celebrating Catholic Schools Week, which runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.

“We’re focusing on buddy activities,” noted Principal Susan Hucker.

The activities for the week include:

• Monday – PJ Day

• Tuesday – Neon Day and bowling for K-4 students at Legacy Lanes

• Wednesday – Dress in the Dark Day, Sports Fan Day, spelling bee for fourth graders

• Thursday – Spirit Day, all-grade Mass, lunch with parents and friends

• Friday – Crazy Hat and Sock Day, swimming at Camp Courageous, deliver candy to local businesses

Those families whose children attend Sacred Heart are not all Catholic families.

“About a third of our families are non-Catholic,” shared Hucker. “That number has been pretty steady.”

She said when families choose what school to enroll their child(ren) in, it comes down to the individual needs of that child and what’s best for the family.

“Families choose Sacred Heart for the small class size and sense of community,” she said. “There are more opportunities to meet with the teachers one-on-one.

“There is also the faith component,” continued Hucker. “That’s an important piece for some families.”

Sacred Heart offers several ways in which to assist families to be able to afford sending their kids to the school. The Sacred Heart Booster Club offers scholarships to help keep tuition costs down.

The George and Mary Kremer Foundation, established in 1985, is “committed to providing Catholic elementary schools…with tuition assistance grants for children from financially challenged families.”

Thirty-three percent of Sacred Herat’s families benefit from Our Faith STO (Student Tuition Organization) scholarships through the Archdiocese of Dubuque. This is the first piece of financial assistance income-qualified families rely on.

Students within the Archdiocese, including Sacred Heart, received more than $5.5 million in tuition assistance.

Iowa taxpayers who donate to STO receive a 75 percent tax credit.

Hucker explained the Iowa Legislature initiated STOs about 15 years ago. There are 12 STOs throughout the State of Iowa, with the Archdiocese of Dubuque being the largest.

“The Archdiocese of Dubuque has the most schools,” she said of the students it supports. “STOs are a great thing, and the money is very carefully and closely monitored through paperwork.”

Families can still apply through STO for the 2024-25 school year until May 15.

At the start of this school year, students attending private schools in Iowa were able to benefit from ESAs (Education Savings Accounts), a law passed by the Iowa Legislature as well.

“ESAs were open to all in-coming kindergarteners and families whose income qualified at 300 percent of the federal poverty level,” explained Hucker.

She said some families might not have been able to attend Sacred Heart without ESAs.

“We’re thankful for that.”

Hucker said the Monticello community is lucky to have both private and public education options for families.

“We work well together with the Monticello Community School District,” she said.

The Catholic Schools Week logo speaks to “united in faith and community.” Students at Sacred Heart take part in a weekly Mass, some even assisting in the service. They have a weekly prayer, too. They also take on community service projects, such as donating birthday boxes to the Monticello Food Pantry, a long-standing tradition at the school.

Many parents and grandparents are active with the school and serve on the Booster Club.

“They bring love, care, and concern to the role of volunteer,” praised Hucker. “We have retired teachers here on a weekly basis helping throughout the year in a variety of ways, whether it’s reading with the kids or offering that one-on-one time.

The Booster Club helps in the cost of transportation for field trips or fulfilling teachers’ wish lists, such as a document camera to project images on a screen.

The Boosters help organize the Impact Life blood drive at the church. This particular event financially benefits the school. If they reach their goal of donations of blood, Impact Life donates an education savings grant, which also helps cover field trips costs.

Thanks to the podcast “American Catholic History,” Hucker shared that teachers are able to share stories with their students about the history and basis of their faith. For instance, one episode is about the role Catholics played in U.S. history.

Like many schools in Iowa, Sacred Heart has missed several days of school due to winter weather. Teachers are working on putting together virtual learning packets for families to work on from home.

“The state requires 30 hours of virtual learning,” noted Hucker. “We are one-to-one with technology devices (iPads and Chromebooks), allowing for that work.”

Hucker praised the teachers, associates, and staff of Sacred Heart for their dedication to the students.

“They love what they do. They have fun interacting with the students. They get to know each of their students, which helps with individual needs.”