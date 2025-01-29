Sacred Heart celebrates Catholic Schools Week

This week, Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello is celebrating Catholic Schools Week (CSW), which runs Jan. 26 through Feb. 1.

Schools typically celebrate CSW with Masses, assemblies, events, and other activities for the students, their families, church parishioners, and the community.

The theme for CSW is “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community.”

“Community service is a large part of what we do,” said Sacred Heart Principal Susan Hucker. “The staff look for ways to contribute back to the community.”

Some of the school’s community service projects include: Birthday kits for the Monticello Food Pantry, clean-up days around the community, greeting cards for veterans and emergency responders, and tie blankets.

Every Thursday, students at Sacred Heart help to lead Mass, whether it’s reading Scripture or praying the Rosary.

“We also pray for the needs of our community,” Hucker said.

Each day of the week is a different theme during CSW. Other than dressing up, the students will also be enjoying fun activities, as well as going out into the community to thank businesses for their ongoing support.

Monday, Jan. 27

• School Spirit Day

• Family Day

• Community service project, making tie blankets for various organizations

• A special visit from Archbishop Thomas Zinkula

Tuesday, Jan. 28

• Neon Day

• Bowling at Legacy Lanes

Wednesday, Jan. 29

• PJ Day

• 3-5 grade spelling bee

• Early out

Thursday, Jan. 30

• Dress in the Dark Day/Backwards Day

• No Mass

Friday, Jan. 31

• Crazy Hat & Sock Day

• Swimming at Camp Courageous

• 100th day of school

Sacred Heart has students in grades PreK-4. They also have 3-year-old preschool.

“Next year, we’re going to full days for 4-year-old PreK,” offered Hucker.

She explained that after sending out a survey and discussions with parents, there was definitely a need and interest in full-day PreK.

“We’re a community partner, and there’s a need in Jones County,” Hucker added.

A preschool and PreK open house will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Over the past couple of years, the school has been utilizing the governor’s safety grant to make some safety improvements and enhancements. The hardware on all of the classroom and office doors was upgraded so the doors can lock from the inside, not the outside, in case of an intruder. Security cameras were updated, and additional cameras have also been installed. The school also installed a safety radio, working with Jones County Emergency Management to establish their own frequency (channel) that can connect with all of the schools in the county.

Another new addition to the school is a rebranding!

Church member, parent of a Sacred Heart student, and school board member Faith Walker, designed the new school logo.

“We were ready to freshen things up a bit,” Hucker said. “The new logo reflects more of our Catholic faith, the fact that religion is a part of the school, with the cross and heart. We’re all excited about it!”

Families who attend the school have benefitted from STOs (School Tuition Organizations) and ESAs (Education Savings Accounts).

“There has been a need, and some of our families would not be here without these opportunities,” Hucker said.

Class sizes at Sacred Heart are small, allowing students that extra one-on-one attention from their teacher.

“Class sizes are a benefit here,” Hucker noted.

This school year, fourth-grade teacher Matt Federspiel worked to organize a LEGO League, which meets at the Innovation Lab in downtown Monticello every other Thursday after school. The program is open to all grades at Sacred Heart, and they have seen great attendance.

“We look for opportunities like extra curriculars that students can enjoy other than athletics, to use their creativity and spend more time after school together doing something fun,” Hucker said.

On Feb. 1, fourth-graders will be traveling to State Expo at Iowa State University in Ames with their LEGO League exhibit.

LEGO League is something Hucker hopes continues every school year.

As for what makes Sacred Heart stand out, Hucker said it really comes down to the community and the relationships the school has with so many partners, not to mention the staff and families who also show great support of the school.

“One-third of our students are not Catholic,” she said. “Those families are choosing us because of the small class size and the Christian aspect.”