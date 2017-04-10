Sacred Heart dedicates library in Rieken’s memory

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello honored a young student who tragically passed away on March 8, 2017 from a bicycle accident.

On Sept. 28, the entire school (grades preschool through sixth, teachers, parents and community members) attended the dedication of a Free Little Library in Cassandra (Cassie) Rieken’s memory. Rieken was 8 years old when she died, and would have been in third grade this school year.