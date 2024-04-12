Sacred Heart LEGO League brings out students’ creativity

The Sacred Heart Eagles LEGO League has been hard at it for the past few months, hoping to take their experience to the state competition in February to show off their skills.

A year ago, Sacred Heart Principal Susan Hucker brought the idea of starting a LEGO League for students at the school. The idea fell on the plate of fourth- and fifth-grade teacher Matt Federspiel.

“I put it on my back burner,” he admitted of a busy school year last year.

Then, when the current year approached, he got to work organizing such a club.

“I did a bunch of research,” he said. “We started the planning process over the summer. By late-September, we started meeting. There was quite a bit of prep work.”

Federspiel also sought the help of his fellow teacher, Jen Geyer, who teaches kindergarten.

First, there was an entry fee of $800, which allowed them to register their official team of seven students, fourth and fifth graders. It also secured the materials/LEGOs needed.

It was all thanks to several donations and sponsorships that allowed this opportunity to become possible: Energy Manufacturing Company, Monticello Sports, the Creative Adventure Lab in Monticello, Joe Ironside, and an anonymous donor.

“The Creative Adventure Lab allows us to rent the facility for free and use of their LEGOs,” praised Federspiel. “They have gone above and beyond for us. We owe them a lot.”

Geyer has a friend who works at Energy who just happens to be a huge LEGO fan, so the company was willing to help out the cause.

LEGO League is an international organization. It “guides youth through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning and exploration at an early age.”

In Iowa, Iowa State University runs the statewide program. There are two different levels: Explore for 2-4 grade and Challenge for 4-8 grade.

At Sacred Heart, just the 4-5 graders have an official registered LEGO League team: the Sacred Heart Eagles.

However, Federspiel and Geyer were able to get the entire school to take part in the LEGO League, K-5.

They meet every other Thursday at the Creative Lab in downtown Monticello for one hour after school.

“We have had pretty consistent attendance,” shared Federspiel. “Maybe one or two kids gone here or there.”

LEGO League is not a required extra-curricular activity, but they have found that pretty much every family makes it a point getting their child there.

“It’s something other than sports for them to do,” offered Geyer.

Federspiel said he feels this program is unique to Sacred Heart, especially since the families have made it a priority as well.

He feels it’s a way to market the school.

“It’s the perfect fit with STEM,” he said.

Before they chose which day to hold the League, they surveyed the school families and talked to them at the school’s open house.

“It’s free for the kids to attend,” said Federspiel.

In addition, to the two teachers, there are also parents and grandparents who volunteer their time to assist at LEGO League.

“We could not do this without them,” praised Federspiel.

Even though the registration fee covered one LEGO kit and three LEGO bins, the Creative Lab also allows the kids to use the LEGOs within their facility at no charge. This allows all of the students to have plenty of access to LEGOs each time.

“I didn’t know if I was going to have to bring in LEGOs,” Federspiel said of the interest and involvement. “I didn’t know what would happen.”

Each year there is a different LEGO League competition theme. This year it’s “submerge.” The 4-5 graders have been working on their builds dealing with the different layers of the ocean and underwater life. In February, they will head to ISU in Ames for the expo tournament and compete with other “explore” teams.

The 2-3 graders use a laptop providing them with building instructions.

“They are pretty self-contained,” remarked Geyer of being able to build on their own.

She said other than STEM, there is coding involved, too.

The K-1 graders get to free-build. Geyer provides them with different themes on task cards such as Christmas, fall, or zoo. The kids each build something to represent that theme.

“I see this as a stepping stool for the younger kids,” Geyer said of joining the League once they’re old enough to do so.

Aside from simply following the instructions and building a LEGO kit, there is also robotics involved.

“I love seeing the kids’ excitement when they get something to work,” said Federspiel of the LEGO moving or lighting up. “It’s rewarding to see how much the kids enjoy it.”

He said it also teaches the kids to problem solve and work together as a team.

“I hope they have a positive memory of Sacred Heart associated with this,” he said fondly.

Geyer said she has seen how the League has brought out the younger kids’ imaginations more than anything.

She’s also a huge proponent of STEM.

“This field is so important, and this helps us to make kids aware of all they can do,” she said.