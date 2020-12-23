Sacred Heart pre-K students share COVID thoughts

Sacred Heart School’s Pre-kindergarten teacher Doris Porter recently interviewed her students regarding their knowledge of the coronavirus.

This article shares some of the highlights from those questionnaires… Enjoy!

Everly Jaeger

What is coronavirus? The Big Bug

How do you get coronavirus? When you touch people.

Why is coronavirus so bad? Because you have to wear masks and sometimes if you go into stores without a mask, you get the Big Bug.

What did you do before the virus? Not wear a mask.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Go on a vacation with no masks.

When do you think the virus will be over? On Thursday.

Liam Elwood

What is coronavirus? It’s COVID. It shuts you down.

Why is coronavirus so bad? It makes them get hurt.

What did you do before the virus? Go to the store.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Go everywhere and see people.

When do you think the virus will be over? Thursday or Friday or Saturday.

Chase Ehrisman

What is coronavirus? It gets you sick.

How do you get coronavirus? Touching people with germs.

Why is coronavirus so bad? I don’t get to play with friends.

What did you do before the virus? Go places.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Go on a ranger ride.

When do you think the virus will be over? Tomorrow or next week.

Hudson Brokaw

What is coronavirus? People get sick.

How do you get coronavirus? People not wearing masks.

Why is coronavirus so bad? ‘Cuz you have to stay home.

What did you do before the virus? Go to Walmart.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Go to my friends’ house.

When do you think the virus will be over? Two years.

Alexa Zimmerman

What is coronavirus? Sick

How do you get coronavirus? When someone goes by you.

Why is coronavirus so bad? ‘Cuz you have to stay home.

What did you do before the virus? Played at the park.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Have a snuggle.

When do you think the virus will be over? Three years.

Gabbi Stumma

What is coronavirus? Germs

How do you get coronavirus? From people’s germs.

Why is coronavirus so bad? It gives you germs and you get sick.

What did you do before the virus? Go to a Milwaukee hotel.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Go to the hotel again.

When do you think the virus will be over? 100 months.

Brenner Siebels

What is coronavirus? It means you’re sick and you have to get a tissue, stay home, wash your hands, and don’t go to school.

How do you get coronavirus? Someone sneezes on you.

Why is coronavirus so bad? It’s bad for your body and you have to stay in bed and take medicine.

What did you do before the virus? Go to a swimming pool.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Play outside a lot, go to the pool and stuff.

When do you think the virus will be over? Five days.

Roman Reyner

What is coronavirus? People getting sick.

How do you get coronavirus? Going into dangerous stores.

Why is coronavirus so bad? You have to go to the hospital.

What did you do before the virus? Go to a waterpark.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Have a lot of friends over.

When do you think the virus will be over? 6,000 days.

Grace Miles

What is coronavirus? A germ.

How do you get coronavirus? By spreading germs.

Why is coronavirus so bad? ‘Cuz you have to stay home because you are sick.

What did you do before the virus? We went to everything because everything was open, like the pool and Lost Island (waterpark).

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Ask my mom is we can go back to Lost Island and not get hurt on the Nemo (water) slide.

When do you think the virus will be over? When Christmas is here.

Sawyer Schlotterbeck

What is coronavirus? It’s a corona monster.

How do you get coronavirus? Sneezing.

Why is coronavirus so bad? It’s a germ that makes us sick.

What did you do before the virus? Go to the park.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Go back to the park and the cabin.

When do you think the virus will be over? 60 days.

Tenley Torres

What is coronavirus? Sick

How do you get coronavirus? From other people who need to go to the doctor.

Why is coronavirus so bad? It makes people die.

What did you do before the virus? Go to my friends’ house.

What do you plan to do after the virus is over? Play in the rain.

When do you think the virus will be over? In six days.