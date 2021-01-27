Sacred Heart prepares to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello will celebrate Catholic Schools Week (CSW), Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

Sacred Heart has several activities planned for CWS:

Monday, Feb. 1

• Career Day, dress up as a career of your choice

• Classroom Zoom meetings with parents, parishioners, and community members who will speak about their careers

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• Wacky Dress Up Day, wear wacky clothing

• Bowling at Legacy Lanes

Wednesday, Feb. 3

• No school, review day

Thursday, Feb. 4

• Sacred Heart Spirit Day, dress in Sacred Heart apparel

• Fourth, fifth, and sixth grade spelling bee

• School Mass

Friday, Feb. 5

• Class Color Day

• Activity Day

COVID-19 forced Sacred heart to get creative when it came to scheduling and planning events for CSW. For instance, swimming at Camp Courageous was not an option this year.

“We’re excited about CSW and the activities we have,” expressed Principal Laura Herbers. “We’re glad to be able to safely celebrate CSW.”

Rather than host parents for lunch and Mass, Herbers said parents will write letters of encouragement to their students instead, a bit of a surprise for the kids as they start their week.

“We’re asking them to write about what makes them proud about child, or why they chose to send their child to Sacred Heart,” offered Herbers.

Also on Friday, students will head to the Berndes Center where different activity stations will be set up for each grade level to participate in.

Herbers praised her teachers and staff for being creative all year since students returned to in-person learning in August at the start of the school year.

“It’s been a year of adjustments,” she said. “It’s been a huge learning curve for all of us.”

For starters, the use of facemasks, sanitizers, and single-grade-level recess and activities took some getting used to. Students were not allowed to intermingle with those in other grades should a COVID outbreak occur.

“They all fell into their roles pretty good,” praised Herbers of the kids following the rules and understanding why certain changes were made.

Some teachers, like kindergarten teacher Lexi Weber, took creativity to a whole other level. Due to the fact that the K-2-grade kids were unable to take a fieldtrip to the pumpkin patch this fall, Weber still wanted to give the students a similar experience. So she took to social media asking if people would be willing to donate 60-plus pumpkins, explaining the school’s situation. Kathy Kirby of Anamosa came through for Weber.

The kindergarten kids started their day visiting a virtual pumpkin patch in central Illinois. This included feeding the animals, playing in the corn box, and picking out a virtual pumpkin. Then, while her class was in P.E., Weber and Associate Brooke Holub set up a pumpkin patch outside the school building.

“I told them (her students) that I had a very special surprise for them, took them outside and they were able to pick their very own pumpkin from Miss Weber’s Pumpkin Patch,” shared Weber, who also credits Holub for going to Anamosa to pick up the pumpkins.

Weber said the students always look forward to going to the pumpkin patch, and this was her way of trying to give them a “normal” experience, despite the pandemic.

“The students had the same reaction they would have had if we went to a real pumpkin patch,” she said. “I knew I could come up with something special for the students; I just needed to dig into mt creativity and bounce ideas off of colleagues and friends.”

Herbers said the kids definitely had a unique experience.

A Catholic education incorporates the mind, body, and spirit. Herbers said at Sacred Heart, academic achievement is of the utmost importance. They also teach the kids about differences among their peers. Herbers said the students are very accepting of others.

The Eagle Pride Program infuses faith, compassion, love, kindness, respect, and caring. Students are rewarded with experiences for their positive behavior.

“We recognize their efforts and celebrate that,” explained Herbers. “Or, if we have to, we help to redirect them on the right path.”

Those experiences might include playing a game during recess, or reading the morning announcements.

Students attend Mass every Thursday, and pray every day.

Sacred Heart also emphasizes service toward others. The K-6 students have been working on Valentine’s craft projects, led by Art Teacher Dawn Davis. Those projects will be delivered to Senior Dining (meals on wheels), Pennington Square Assisted Living, and the Legion/Veterans Hall for others to enjoy.

“We want to do more outreach within the community and let people know we’re thinking about them,” offered Herbers.

Sacred Heart’s K-6 enrollment sits at 91; a total of 140 when you include 3-year-old and 4-year-old preschool.

Herbers anticipates increased enrollment next school year with the incoming kindergarten class.

She said quite a few non-Catholic families have chosen to send their kids to Sacred Heart for a variety of reasons: individualized attention, as well as discipline, and academic achievement.

COVID also took a hit on the Sacred Heart Gala over the holiday season. Despite not being able to host the event in-person, the booster club was still able to raise over $35,000.

“We are very pleased with that success,” said Herbers. “We have upcoming needs, supplies, and curriculum that need funding.”

Sacred Heart School relies on the booster club fundraisers as much as they can.

“The booster club has been very supportive to help us fund some of our CSW activities,” noted Herbers.