Sacred Heart School to celebrate 100 years



Sacred Heart School graduate and school volunteer Rick Westhoff talked about the upcoming 100th anniversary of Sacred Heart School. A special prayer service was held on Sept. 8 to commemorate the start of the first school year: Sept. 8, 1922. Westhoff wished the students all a “Happy Birthday” as he talked about a school based on faith, kindness, and education.



Sacred Heart fifth-grader Harper Donovan leads her fellow students and teachers in prayer during the service.



Singing along during the special Sacred Heart prayer service on Sept. 8 are third-grade teacher Leanna Manternach and students Mylo Wilson and Davis Lyons. (Photos by Kim Brooks)