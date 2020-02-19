Sacred Heart School takes part in strategic planning

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello is one of 30 schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque that is currently taking part in a four-year, onsite strategic planning initiative.

The program is provided by Catholic School Management (CSM), a division of Christian Brothers.

This initiative is designed to help schools “to position themselves for long-term viability and vitality through improving the effectiveness of school boards, enhancing school image and communications, raising money, managing enrollment, and marketing themselves more effectively.”