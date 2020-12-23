Sacred Heart shows gratitude with ‘Christmas Gift Project’

The COVID-19 pandemic forced local schools to record their vocal and band concerts this year and release them virtually to the public.

Sacred Heart School in Monticello chose to do something special with its annual holiday concert… Turning it into a “Christmas Gift Project” for all to enjoy.

It took about a month for all of the students and classes to record their individual songs and attributes.

Sacred Heart Principal Laura Herbers said they couldn’t host an in-person concert, inviting parents, grandparents, community members, and parishioners. So instead, they decided to record it and present to the community as a Christmas gift and a giant thank-you!

“So many people have supported us this year,” noted Herbers. “And they continue to support us.”

The various parts of the program were recorded by Abby Jaeger.

“She has a lot of skills,” praised Herbers of Jaeger’s tech-savvy skills.

Jaeger pieced the “gift” together and the video was released on Monday morning, Dec. 21.

Grades preschool through sixth are represented in the video, each singing a song or two. There are also older students reading aloud the story of the Nativity.

Every year, students work hard on the choreography for their annual light show. Sadly, that piece was not possible this year.

Grades K-6 also came together for the finale as one to sing “Joy to the World” as they formed a giant circle around the sanctuary.

“This has definitely been an unconventional year,” noted Herbers. “We wanted the kids to have something as normal as possible and find a way to share their Christmas program.”

The kids also dressed up in their best holiday attire for the recording.

“The students understood the purpose behind this project and why we were doing it for others,” said Herbers. “They really embraced the spirit of Christmas and the story of the Nativity. The whole purpose is giving to others.”

Aside from Jaeger’s assistance, Sacred Heart School was also grateful for the help of Kiley Wall, Sheri Lampe, and former music teacher Lori Knuth.

“Lori created a cohesive plan with the Nativity story,” Herbers said of her contribution.

The idea to turn the Christmas program into a community gift came about during a Sacred Heart staff meeting.

“As we approached the time where we would be rehearsals, we started thinking about what we could do,” recalled Herbers. “It was a huge undertaking, but we pulled it off.

“We wanted to bring people the Christmas spirit and joy in some realm; this is the least we could do for all the people who have supported us,” continued Herbers.

That support came in various ways such as special projects where the enclosed vestibule is concerned, or donating supplies throughout the school year such as facemasks.

People also made financial contributions toward the school.

“People also continue to pray for us,” Herbers said.

Throughout the pandemic, Sacred Heart has been fortunate enough not to shut down or see a spike in cases or absences.

“We’ve been sailing along smoothly here,” said Herbers.

They did have one situation where an entire classroom had to quarantine, but the school worked with Public Health regarding that situation.

“Students are more spread out and we sanitize between lunch periods.”

Herbers said the biggest challenge this year has been keeping the grades separate due to ease of contact tracing, if needed.

To view Sacred Heart’s Christmas Gift Project, visit https://youtu.be/hUa8gkOMYrQ.