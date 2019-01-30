Sacred Heart students learn about body safety

Published by admin on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:11am
The pre-kindergarten class at Sacred Heart learned an important lesson recently about their bodies and awareness.
Teacher Doris Porter introduced Clare Dieter to her students. Dieter is a prevention and sexual assault advocate with the Riverview Center. Dieter presented a six-part, six-week series on proper terminology when it comes to the body.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!