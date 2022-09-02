Sacred Heart students place in KOC Spelling Bee

Sacred Heart Catholic School students competed in a spelling bee sponsored by the Iowa Knights of Columbus. Knights Roman Manternach and Ryan Sperfslage administered the spelling bee on Feb. 2.

Sacred Heart winners in fifth grade were:

• Henry Hoeger, first place

• Will Sperfslage, second place

• Lily Hall, third place

Winners in fourth grade were:

• Kamerson Lawrence, first place

• Hannah Gobeli, second place

• Hayden Donovan, third place

Winners at the local level will advance to the regional contest in Cedar Rapids.

Students in third grade participated in a challenge in preparation for next year’s spelling bee. Winners were:

• Vincent Ferry, first place

• Skylar Freeze, second place

• Liam Reyner, third place

The Iowa Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee is open to youth in grades fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh. Local spelling bees are hosted by Knights of Columbus Councils in January and February each year, with the top two finishers from each grade level advancing to one of seven regional competitions. The top two finishers from each regional grade level advance to the state competition.

The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest lay Catholic organization, with more than two million members around the world. The order was founded 130 years ago in 1882 in New Haven, Conn. The original intent to provide welfare and security for families during times of sickness and death has grown so that last year, Knights donated more than 70 million hours of volunteer time and $158 million to charity. The Knights of Columbus demonstrate faith through service.

For more information about the spelling bee or the Monticello Knights of Columbus Council 1821, contact Manternach or Sperfslage.