Sacred Heart students publish school newspaper

Students in fifth and sixth grade at Sacred Heart Catholic School have been working with School Secretary Aimee Clemmons to produce “The Eagle Flyer,” a new student newspaper.

Clemmons said the idea came about while thinking of extra curricular activities the students could be a part of.

The newspaper is not a requirement, though Clemmons said the work the kids are doing does benefit the work inside the classroom, too.

“They’re working on their interview skills and social skills being forced to talk to and work with others as a team,” she said. “There is also writing and design work.”

On March 10, the students published their first issue; the paper will be released once a month. Each issue is around eight pages in length.

The special features incorporated in each issue include:

• The lunch menu

• Important dates for students and families to be aware of

• Games, activities, quizzes

• “Would You Rather?” where students and teachers are asked to choose which they like best. For example: “Play ball tag or regular tag.”

• A section for Parish events

• “Local Buzz” which features local community news and information

• Kid- and family-friendly events at the library and through Parks and Rec

• “Restaurant Radio” where kids review a local restaurant. The Cone Shoppe received 4 out of 5 stars.

• Highlighting a teacher and student of the month

• “Creative Corner” that features a student’s artwork

• A hand drawn comic strip

• Book reviews

• Short stories written by the students

• “What’s Poppin” which talks about new movies, books, and Netflix shows

Clemmons said during the first gathering with the students, each of them decided what features they wanted to include and contribute to.

“At least two students are paired for each feature,” she said.

The newspaper “staff” meets every Monday to work on their stories and features and divide up the responsibilities. Clemmons organizes the meetings and supervises the students’ work.

Last week on April 5, the students toured the Monticello Express to see how a newspaper comes together, talk about deadlines, and working together.

“Sometimes I have the mediate between the students,” Clemmons said as they learn teamwork.

The school uses Canva, a free design program to layout and design the newspaper. While Clemmons designed the first issue, she said the students are learning to put it together themselves.

They also take turns using Clemmons’ camera to take pictures for the paper, another skill other than just using a cell phone camera.

Paper copies of The Eagle Flyer are sent home with each student. Digital copies will also be sent to the families.